Destiny 2 Game Director Hears Fans and Promises to Fix Seasonal Burnout

Burnout is a growing concern among Destiny 2 players as new seasons offer the same grind and pattern without anything exciting, new, or challenging. Because of the rise in the Destiny 2 community’s complaints, Joe Blackburn, the game director of Destiny 2, has responded on Twitter. Basically, there is hope on the horizon.

Blackburn tweeted five times in rapid succession reassuring the Destiny 2 community that Bungie hears them loud and clear. He said that in the future, Bungie will take more “creative risk in seasonal progressions,” but because of Lightfall and all of the planned changes coming then, it will be a while until we see these changes.

I just wanted to step in and say: Heard loud and clear on the feedback with our current seasonal backbones. The team is excited to put some more creative risk in seasonal progressions, but there will be some time before the feedback catches up with the dev cycle. Preview: — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) December 7, 2022

Blackburn also mentioned that the goal of Destiny 2 Season 20 is to reduce complexity and improve the synergy between progression. He also mentioned that while Season 21 is at the halfway mark, the team is working on ways to spice up content instead of the rinse-and-repeat seasonal model.

In closing, Blackburn promises that the justified and reasonable complaints from the fans are “not falling on deaf ears.” With each new season in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Bungie will make progress towards revamping their formula and offering new and exciting changes to keep Destiny 2 players engaged and coming back for more.

While it is reassuring to hear that the game director of Destiny 2 is acknowledging the game’s shortcomings and player burnout, we can only hope that Blackburn and Bungie stay true to their word and deliver fresh and inventive content moving forward.

For now, Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has an interesting story to play through and several good guns to get, like the Path of Least Resistance God Roll. While it is more of the same, the Season of the Seraph is fun and will likely give us an exciting new dungeon.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022