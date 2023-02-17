Genshin Impact’s Beloved Rhythm Game Makes Triumphant Return on 3.5 Update

Image: HoYoverse.

In the Special Program focused on Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 3.5, Windblume’s Breath, HoYoverse revealed that among the wide array of features set to take place this year’s Windblume Festival, the version will feature the return of the event’s characteristic Ballads of Breeze minigame.

But that’s not all, since according to the Special Program, this new version of Ballads of Breeze will allow players to pick between a selection of three different instruments, as well as make their own compositions and share them with fellow Travellers.

You can check out a small sneak peek at the new iteration of the Ballads of Breeze minigame below, in the official trailer for Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 3.5:

As you could check out above, the upcoming Windblume’s Breath main event will also feature a new and exclusive main questline starring Collei, Tighnari, and Cyno, as well as two new minigames, called Floral Pursuit and Breezy Snapshots.

Overall, Floral Pursuit will task players with pursuing Anemo balloons around many of the game’s iconic locations, such as the Knights of Favonius headquarters. Breezy Snapshots will, on the other hand, task players with taking photos at set locations at set times in order to gain a wide range of rewards.

As you could also check out in the trailer, the version will also feature the debut of both 5-star Dehya and 4-star Mika, as well as that of the new Fungus Mechanicus event, a variant of the well-known Theater Mechanicus event which will task players with making use of enhanced types of fungus in order to eliminate their opponents.

In order to be fully ready for the debut of the new version, we highly recommend that you check out where to read the official Genshin impact manga, so that you can fully enjoy the reunion between Collei, Amber, Kaeya, and Jean, among others.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023