Is Nobara Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Nobara Fugisaki is one of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s most popular characters. This made Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 very painful to watch. At the end of the episode, the no-nonsense country girl was brutally cut down by the Cursed Spirit Mahito.

Fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have known this painful moment was coming for some time, but many don’t know if Nobara has indeed departed this mortal coil. Here’s whether or not Nobara is dead in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Has Nobara Died in Jujutsu Kaisen?

In both the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga, Nobara’s status is… unknown. Mahuto’s Idle Transfiguration Cursed Technique is one the deadliest in all of Jujutsu Kaisen, instantly killing or transforming them into deformed monsters that are probably better off dead. However, while Idle Transformation does blow off half of Nobara’s face, her fate is not as absolute as Mahito’s previous victims.

In the manga, Aoi Todo and Aratta Nita arrive on the scene soon after Nobara hits the floor, and Nita tells Yuji that he might be able to save her. Nita’s Cursed Technique, Pain Kille, allows the first-year Jujtus High student to soothe pain and prevent injuries from worsening. However, Nita makes it clear that her chances of survival are still low.

Is There Hope for Nobara?

While Nita’s intervention did buy Nobara some time, the injuries she received from Mahito were so severe that she would almost certainly die without immediate medical attention. However, the jujutsu sorcerer community counts many top-notch healers among its ranks.

If anyone could have saved Nobara, it would be Shoko Ieiri. Satoru Gojo’s classmate is a master of the Reversed Curse Technique, which is the primary means through which jujutsu sorcerers heal themselves. Shoko wasn’t far from Shibuya Station when Nobara was wounded, so Nita could have quickly gotten Nobara to her after he got her out of the subway.

Unfortunately, even if Shoko did manage to save Nobara, it was implied that her injuries would have left her unable to fight on the front lines. Since she wasn’t there to help her friends during the Culling Game or the Perfect Preparation arcs, she probably won’t soon be stepping onto the battlefield. And, as much as it hurts to admit, the odds of her showing up again worsen as the duration of her absence grows.

