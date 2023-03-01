Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For My Hello Kitty Cafe & Devious Lick Simulator, and Queues Are Finally Available For Popular Experiences

Image: Roblox Corporation

It seems that the Roblox company is striving to improve everyone’s favorite platform even further with some much-needed quality-of-life updates that continue pushing not only experiences but the namesake of the company forward in the right direction. Alongside this change, we’ve got some fresh new codes for My Hello Kitty Cafe, and Devious Lick Simulator so players can get even more lost in their favorite games. Let’s jump right in, and get some sweet Hello Kitty prizes!

My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes (March 2023)

My Hello Kitty Cafe is an adorable little simulator that puts you in the shoes of an up-and-coming cafe head, but what makes this experience special is the ability to team up with Hello Kitty and friends to provide excellent service to your patrons. You won’t just be clicking on items, as you can help serve your customers, and explore a vast town that offers plenty of new decorations and plenty of amazing prizes to be found.

All My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes – Working

bebalnakret – Free Gatcha Ticket

HACMUSETTER – Free Gatcha Ticket

HAPPYGIFT – 200 Million Visits Photo

500KSMILES – Pompompurin Ceiling Light

M1HK1CC1ATS – Free Gatcha Ticket

PRA3NDKB1UNNY – Free Gatcha Tickets

LIKEKITTYHL2 – 3 Free Gatcha Tickets

LIKEKITTYXR2 – 3 Free Gatcha Tickets

SMALLGIFT – 100 Million Visits Photo

LIKEKITTYXK2 – Pompompurin Mascot Item

thankyou – 300 Gems

LIKEKITTYFD2 – 3 Free Gatcha Tickets

LIKEKITTYKD2 – 3 Free Gatcha Tickets

LIKEKITTYDD2 – Artistic Waffle

LIKEKITTYQD2 – Pompompurin Photo Decoration

LIKEKITTYCD2 – Free Gatcha Ticket

LIKEKITTYGD2 – 3 Free Gatcha Tickets

LIKEKITTYED2 – 300 Diamonds

LIKEKITTYAD2 – Free Sunflower Decoration

LIKEKITTYBD2 – 100 Gems

All My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes – Expired

R6P8GM5KH2KC

PDABP62

cctxbp

Devious Lick Simulator Codes (March 2023)

In Devious Lick Simulator, you’ll be tasked to snag the most devious lick, also known as grabbing the most bizarre items, and not get caught. Starting as a huge trend on TikTok and other social media platforms, you’ll need to make sure that you get the best stuff before other players can steal it from beneath you. Become the master of the server, and be the most dubious little creature imaginable in this unique simulator experience.

All Devious Lick Simulator Codes – Working

ANOTHERL8UPD8 – 3 Hours of Super Luck

SUPERLUCKYHEART – 30 Minutes of Super Luck

LUCKY HEART – 30 Minutes of x2 Luck

SHINYHEART – 30 minutes of x2 Shiny Chance

VERYLUCKY – Super Lucky Effect

ILLUMINATI – 30 Minutes of x2 Coins

L8THIRDUPD8 – 3 Hours of x2 Luck

Sylently – 30 Minutes of x2 Luck

discord.gg/simulators – 2 Hours of x2 Strength

RELEASE – 100 Coins

All Devious Lick Simulator Codes – Expired

L8SECONDUPD8

L8FIRSTUPD8

Roblox Implements A Queue System For Popular Experiences’

When loading into a #Roblox experience that is full, you are now placed into a queue rather than sitting though constant retries. There can be up to 1,000 users in a queue and works when joining friends, using the server list, and joining private servers.https://t.co/kvXxHfE51L pic.twitter.com/Q9c1w0x7Xb — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) March 1, 2023

With popular titles like Frontlines getting more attention in recent months, you may find yourself stuck waiting to get into these kinds of experiences. However, it seems that Roblox is finally changing that by implementing a proper queue system for players to wait in, rather than needing to exit and come back after a while.

This is great news, especially with rising numbers of concurrent players, waiting in line is now a part of the revamped Roblox system that is rolling out in increments. Not only that, but with the renewed interest in a more mature audience, it seems that Roblox is finally pushing toward the respect that it deserves.