Minecraft Preview 1.19.18.20: Full Patch Notes Listed

Minecraft is consistently updated with new things to keep the game as enjoyable for even the oldest players, so when a new patch update rolls around regarding a preview, there are bound to be some fun experimental features to try out. With a new biome coming into play, a huge number of players are patiently waiting for their update so they can explore the next wave of what Minecraft has to offer.

Everything Coming and Changing in Minecraft Preview 1.19.18.20

Below, you’ll find everything either arriving or changing in Minecraft, including the new addition of the Cherry Grove Biome and its accompanying blocks. In addition to this, a number of changes and edits are coming to the current gameplay to help keep things as smooth and enjoyable as possible. So, if you’ve encountered an issue, it’s worth checking over the changes to see if it’s been targeted.

Cherry Grove Biome

Cherry Grove Biome added — located around mountains, similarly to meadows

Pink Petals Ground Cover Block added — can be crafted into pink dye

Pigs, Rabbits, and Bees will spawn in this biome

New wood set added alongside Cherry Blossom Trees

Decorated Pot

Decorated Pot no longer provides support for blocks wanting to attach to its side faces

Decorated Pot is not stackable in Inventory

Base recipe for the Decorated Pot now shows up in the Survival recipe book

Decorated Pot particle is now based on the default Decorated Pot side texture

Updated archer Pottery Shard texture

Brush

Changed the Brush recipe to use a Feather, Copper Ingot, and Stick

Breaking animations now work in third person view

Cooldown added for particles and sounds when using the Brush item

Suspicious Sand

Suspicious Sand is no longer waterloggable

Suspicious Sand now connects to Fence blocks

Suspicious Sand now turns into regular Sand after it’s been destroyed with a Brush

Suspicious Sand now emits particles when broken by Pistons

Fixed an issue that caused the item inside Suspicious Sand to flicker while brushing

Additionally, blocks that were previously not emitting particles when destroyed by pistons do now

Camel

Now stop dashing when entering ridable entity

1.5 Sneak

The ability to sneak under 1.5 block gaps is now behind the Short Sneak toggle

Blocks

Mangrove, Bamboo, and Polished Blackstone buttons are no longer visible on maps

Flowers are displayed immediately when placed inside a Flower Pot

Accessibility

Text-to-speech no longer reads previously selected items after moving to new one

Text-to-speech no longer gets stuck on reading accessibility tab while the user switches between different tabs

A glint strength slider that adjusts how transparent the visual glint is on enchanted items has been added to the Accessibility Settings

A glint speed slider that adjusts how fast the visual glint shimmers across enchanted items has been added to the Accessibility Settings

Gameplay

Fixed the player moving in the wrong direction after exiting a container screen while using a gamepad

Players can no longer sneak while flying

Fixed an issue where unnecessary black boxes appeared in VR while around partial blocks

Fixed animation transition between swimming and walking

Fixed a bug where command blocks could cause actors within a level chunk to freeze

The health boost effect will no longer fully replenish the player’s health after the effect runs out

General

Fixed ambient cave sounds to no longer play when the player enters or loads into The End

Cooking Chorus Fruit in a Furnace will now generate experience

Nether Portals can now replace blocks other than just air when being generated. This includes blocks such as Grass and Snow layers

Light Blocks can no longer have their light levels changed in Survival or Adventure modes

Campfire sounds are now louder and more clear

Graphics

Fixed the issue where multiple light sources (such as torches) were incorrectly emitting white light in RTX

Boots do not z-fight anymore when worn by Player

The “leg” and “belt” parts of Leggings do not z-fight anymore when worn by Player

Capes no longer flash red when getting damaged

Fixed a visible gap in Hopper model

Fixed alignment of the output slot of Crafting Table

Halved the default visibility of the glint on enchanted items, which can now be modified in the Accessibility Settings

Stability and Performance

Fixed a bug where invalid Banner Patterns were causing players in render distance to crash

Touch Controls

Fixed an issue where items could get stuck in the Crafting Table when using touch input

If the player is underwater and Auto-Jump is enabled, as they approach a block that is 1 level higher than the current level, they will rise. This also allows auto-jumping out of water onto land

User Interface

Added a header and title for the inventory tab in inventory screen while using Pocket UI

Increased the spacing between headers in the settings screen to increase readability

Touchpad scrolling now matches the operating system’s scroll direction

Vanilla Parity

Renamed and enchanted weapons are now displayed in respawn and chat windows with color when a player is killed by an entity using it

Weighted Pressure Plates now produce the same sound as in Java Edition

Removed the character limit for scoreboard objective names and objective display names

Melons and Pumpkins can now grow onto Mud, Podzol, Rooted Dirt, and Muddy Mangrove Roots

Nylium blocks are now grouped with Netherrack in the Creative inventory

Armor Stands now vanish with no sound effects when killed with the /kill command

Mobs

Mobs can now enter a Boat only if they are smaller than the Boat itself

Villagers will now generate green particles when a successful trade is completed

Mobs no longer play the player eat sound when fed breeding materials

Slightly decreased Panda collision box to match Java Edition

Slightly increased Polar Bear collision box to match Java Edition

Turtles can now enter Boats and Boats with Chest

Hoglins, Polar Bears, and Spiders can no longer enter Boats and Boats with Chest

Commands

The /execute command will now display an appropriate error message when there is an error in the second or subsequent subcommand targetselector

Provide auto-complete support for block states

Added two new overloads to the summon command : /summon [spawnPos : x y z] facing <position: x y z> [spawnEvent: string] [nametag: string] /summon [spawnPos : x y z] facing <lookAtEntity: target> [spawnEvent: string] [nametag: string]

Fixed an issue where the paste button in the Command Block UI would remember extra presses from failed pastes

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023