Modern Warfare 2 Players Voice Frustrations About Getting Three Kills Without Dying for a Challenge

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a vast number of challenges to complete and whether you are working on challenges that allow you to get the Orion Camo or simply are completing other ones — there is something for everyone. One such challenge that requires some effort requires you to get three kills without dying. The humorous frustrations of Modern Warfare 2 Players trying to get three kills without dying for a challenge have been sweeping across Reddit.

There can be a lot of work involved with trying to actually complete the challenge thanks to the many ways that enemy players can quickly eliminate you. Riot Shield wielding enemies are people that you will no doubt run into a lot of as you navigate your way through maps. Reddit users such as ‘Csendi’ have posted their visible struggles with actually trying to complete what may have been a simple challenge. The main challenge actually arises from specific tactics enemies employ.

The coordination of particular players was getting mentioned because of how precise a group of players can indeed be at times. Others in the thread had chimed in with noting about spawn locations in various maps. In turn, this pretty much can lead to people feeling cornered in every direction at times. Along with that, the clear advantages of utilizing UAVs have also been discussed with people mentioning that counter-UAVs are massively important to get wins in the game. The frustrations that players have are reminiscent of many other Call of Duty releases.



In order to beat the challenge, we would recommend booting up Hardpoint mode. Go to the ‘Quick Play’ option on the multiplayer menu and filter it to only Hardpoint. As long as you don’t have the Caserma – Rhino error to learn how to fix, this should be nice and simple. Start up a match and whenever there is a new Hardpoint that appears find an area close to it that has a bit of cover. This will give you a chance to pick off enemies that are running into the Hardpoint blindly if you are really struggling with the challenge.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022