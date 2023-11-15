My Hero Academia Chapter 408: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 407 Spoilers

Image: Kohei Horikoshi / Shueisha / Viz Media / Studio Bones / Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The origins of One for All may be finally depicted during the upcoming My Hero Academia Chapter 408. The last chapter gave us the origins of one of the most ruthless and evil beings to have ever existed.

We were witnesses to his birth, his megalomanic nature, and his eventual ascension as the Symbol of Evil. We were also given a deeper insight into the origin of Quirks and what happened during the Dawn of Quirks.

Keep reading if you wish to learn more about the release date and time of My Hero Academia Chapter 408 and what happened in the previous chapter.

Beware of spoilers below for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia Chapter 408 Release Details

My Hero Academia Chapter 408 is set to be released this coming Monday, December 4, 2023, at around 12:00 AM JST. A few hours after its Japanese release, the chapter will become available for fans to read online at their earliest convenience.

Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the chapter will be released according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 07:00 AM Sunday, December 3 Mountain Time (MST) 08:00 AM Sunday, December 3 Central Time (CT) 09:00 AM Sunday, December 3 Eastern Time (EST) 10:00 PM Sunday, December 3 Atlantic Time (AST) 11:00 PM Sunday, December 3 British Summer Time (BST) 03:00 PM Sunday, December 3 Central European Time (CEST) 04:00 PM Sunday, December 3 Moscow (MSK) 06:00 PM Sunday, December 3 Indian Standard Time (IST) 08:30 PM Sunday, December 3 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:00 PM Sunday, December 3 Philippines (PHT) 11:00 PM Sunday, December 3 Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:30 AM Monday, December 4

Where to read My Hero Academia Chapter 408?

Fans who wish to read My Hero Academia Chapter 408 as soon as it launches can do so via Shueisha’s Manga Plus website and app. The chapter will be translated into various languages, so you will not have an issue enjoying it.

You can read the first and last three chapters of the My Hero Academia manga for free in this service. Fans need to remember that Manga Plus is a platform that requires them to pay a small fee before accessing its content. Once you have paid, you will be able to read all previous chapters and spin-offs.

Chapter 407 Recap

Centuries before the beginning of the series, a young and homeless young woman was diagnosed with an incurable disease. This sickness ended up being a Quirk, which manifested as a small spike on her arm. The young woman was pregnant and died moments after giving birth to twins. The young babies were taken from their mother’s corpse by a wave.

As this was the Dawn of Quirks, the majority of the world’s population lived in fear of Quirked individuals. They would hunt and kill them claiming that they were monsters. One of the twins, who is revealed to be a young All for One, is about to be killed by members of the Anti-Meta Army. He swiftly kills them by using his mother’s Quirk.

Since a young age, All for One saw himself as the rightful ruler of the world, despite his brother Yoichi trying to lead him down the path of good. He went as far as to kill the glowing baby who was believed to be the first human born with a Quirk, solely because he was more popular. All For One wanted to become a villain who would rule through fear.

His brother continuously tried to make All for One see reason, but he never listened, as he only saw Yoichi as property. Kudo, the second user, tried to rescue Yoichi from his unhinged brother, which caused All for One to lose control and seemingly kill Yoichi.

