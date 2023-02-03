New Genshin Impact 3.6 Leak Reveals Two New Artifact Sets, Kaveh’s Release Confirmed?

New Genshin Impact leaks continue to surface daily, revealing more regarding both the game’s upcoming version 3.5 and those beyond. But very few could expect the contents of the most recent leak, which revealed the visual of all artifact pieces part of two new artifact sets rumored to debut during the title’s still a little further away version 3.6. The leak was revealed by leaker Thereallo6 on Twitter.

The visual of the sets, which you can check out below, courtesy of Thereallo6’s Twitter, is being considered by many as a confirmation of the already highly likely arrival of Kaveh during the game’s version 3.6, given the fact that the color palette of the sets seems to heavily resemble both his and that of the game’s newest 5-star Alhaitham, whose featured banner is currently live, respectively.

With that said, although it is highly likely that he will arrive on version 3.6, which is also set to also feature the long-awaited debut of the game’s upcoming 5-star Dendro Catalyst Baizhu, there’s currently no confirmation or any solid indication as to whether Kaveh will be a 5 or a 4-star.

According to a spreadsheet assembled by the always reliable team of SaveYourPrimos, Kaveh is currently credited as a Dendro Claymore wielder. It is also important to point out that, according to a recent batch of leaks, he will make use of a mysterious box to create a domain during his Elemental Burst.

When Will Genshin Impact’s Version 3.6 Debut?

Given the fact that the version is still far off, there’s no official timeframe for the release of Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 3.6. But, taking into account the runtime of the game’s current version, as well as the expected runtime for version 3.5, it is safe to assume that the version will be released in either early May or late April 2023.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023