No Skill is One of Elden Ring’s Best Skills: Here’s How to Get It

While the name might suggest otherwise, No Skill is one of the best abilities to have in Elden Ring. Ashes of War are a core part of the game’s combat, adding special skills to weapons that cost FP to use. However, if you have a shield or another item in your Elden Ring character’s left hand, that weapon’s Ash of War ability will take precedence over your main hand. That means you won’t be able to use your sword’s Ash of War if you have a shield with Parry equipped, for example. No Skill solves that problem. Here’s where to find it.

How to Get No Skill Ash of War in Elden Ring

There are a few merchants who sell Ashes of War and have the No Skill ability in their inventory, but the easiest vendor to find that has it in stock is Knight Bernahl at the Warmaster’s Shack in Limgrave. More specifically, he can be found in Stormhill to the east of the road leading up to Margit, the Fell Omen. You can see the exact location of the Warmaster’s Shack on the map below.

When you arrive at the Warmaster’s Shack, you will find Knight Bernahl standing alone near a fire. He sells the No Skil Ash of War for 600 Runes. He also sells a handful of other Ashes of War with prices ranging from 600-1500 Runes. That can be pretty steep for players still early in Elden Ring, so check out the best Rune farming route if you’re short on money.

Once you’ve purchased the Ash of War, you can apply it to any weapon or shield at a Site of Grace as long as you have found a Whetstone Knife. If you haven’t found one yet, you can speak to the Blacksmith at the Roundtable Hold and utilize his services to change your equipped Ashes of War. You can also spend Lost Ashes of War to duplicate No Skill and apply it to multiple weapons or shields.

With No Skill equipped, your weapon will effectively not have an Ash of War. This allows you to remove the Parry ability from shields or get rid of your left-hand weapon’s skill in a dual-wielding build. That way, you can use your main weapon’s ability and still equip a shield or a second weapon.

