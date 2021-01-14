Outriders Gets Its First PC Details in New Trailer

Outriders, a co-op third-person RPG from the teams at People Can Fly and Square Enix was recently delayed to April 1. This is rather unfortunate news, but the team is promising more information including a playable demo within the coming months. While today doesn’t bring that coveted demo we’ve been waiting for, we are getting some juicy details regarding the PC release of Outriders. A trailer, just released by the Outriders development team, showcases just what mouse and keyboard users can expect from the title. You can find the said trailer below.

Outriders on PC will offer advanced display options, giving those with beefier PCs that extra layer of fidelity and polish. This includes all the various graphics options you’d expect from other PC titles, along with ultra-widescreen support, Dynamic Resolution Scaling, DLSS, and much more! This is on top of full cross-play through all platforms, allowing you to join up with your friends on other platforms.

On top of this, the team has today shared the minimum, recommended, and ultra specs of Outriders on PC. You can find the diagram on that above. People Can Fly says that these specs are specifically tailored so that you can have buttery smooth framerates at the listed amounts consistently. You’d be surprised at how important that is, since playing at stable framerates means you can focus on what’s important. This should thankfully be true of the demo releasing next month, which will also be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

It’s clear from this that Outriders will best be played on a PC, while consoles will maintain a solid experience as well. If you plan to play the game, which platform are you looking towards? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Outriders releases on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on April 1, 2021. No, that’s not an April Fools joke.