Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Starters, Trainers, Release Date, Everything We Know About the Game

From Starters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to the new region that players will find themselves exploring in the supposed entries for the ninth generation of Pokemon titles, it’s difficult to keep track of all the information that’s been released since the official announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Announced just a month after the release of Legends Arceus, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet find themselves in an awkward position in terms of catering to both old fans and newcomers to the long-enduring franchise. When Legends Arceus has taken a more open-world approach that revitalized aspects of the pokemon catching formula.

This all goes back to the Pokemon Presents of February, where people weren’t sure as to the rumors of an announcement for the new generation of Pokemon games to come. Surprisingly enough, it came, following the news regarding a sizeable update for Legends Arceus. The Scarlet and Violet trailer showed gameplay footage of various pokemon, showing off the new region and its locale. The trailer concluded with illustrations for the starters of the game and has left players guessing to this day as to what the game’s going to take from Legends Arceus, and whether or not it would revert to the battle system of previous mainline titles.

Going from information that can be found on the official website alongside other sources it is possible to conclude the following:

The game is set to follow the open-world structure that has been laid out in Legends Arceus, with the affordance to “explore freely in a richly expressed open world”.

that has been laid out in Legends Arceus, with the affordance to “explore freely in a richly expressed open world”. The Starters will continue to be grass, fire, and water, and they are named Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly respectively.

and they are named Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly respectively. The protagonist’s outfit depends on the versions chosen .

. The game will feature returning pokemon from Legends Arceus .

. The game is scheduled for arrival in late 2022.

It is also possible to compile a list of pokemon that are set to feature in Scarlet and Violet based on game footage that’s been shown, which has consisted entirely of Pokemon from past entries except for the three starters. The one other thing of note is whether or not the game’s going to feature the entire national dex, which from the fine prints written for Pokemon Home, seems unlikely this time around as well.

Though there are supposed leaks that can be found on dedicated subreddits, there are no new imageries or footage that hasn’t been revealed via official channels before. And thus, this about makes for the entirety of all the information currently available on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to release in late 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.