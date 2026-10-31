Police say a 92-year-old man put a plastic bag over his wife’s face at a Louisville senior home, and a caretaker allegedly recorded it for 71 seconds

Louisville, Kentucky, police have charged a 92-year-old man with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to suffocate his wife with a plastic bag at a senior living home. A caretaker at the facility was also arrested for allegedly recording the incident instead of helping.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a senior living center. As reported by WHAS, Bert Morris was allegedly recorded on video putting a plastic bag over his wife’s face and then pinching her nose.

Court documents describe the bag sealing around her mouth while Morris held her nose. Morris also allegedly told detectives that his wife “needed to die.”

Police say the caretaker recorded instead of stepping in

Staff members at the home intervened and called authorities, according to police. Morris was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and first-degree strangulation.

Morris pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, and his bond was later reduced from $250,000 to $150,000. He is set for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 6.

His wife was taken to a local hospital, where she remained unconscious as of Oct. 29. A second person, 42-year-old Terrence Gabie, was also arrested in connection with the Oct. 28 incident.

Gabie was reportedly the victim’s designated caretaker at the assisted living facility, and police say he recorded the incident for 71 seconds. A citation obtained by WLTX states that Gabie “failed to provide aide [sic] or assistance to the victim” while knowing she was in danger. The safety of elderly people in care also drew attention when an aide allegedly stabbed a dementia patient.

Court documents state that another nurse stepped in and separated Morris from the victim. Gabie is charged with knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult and has also pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $10,000, though he was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Gabie’s preliminary hearing is also scheduled for Nov. 6, the same day as Morris’. The Louisville Metro Police Department has said the investigation remains active.

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