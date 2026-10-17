A protester interrupted the final debate between Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Troy Jackson, leading to a tense exchange on stage. The demonstrator shouted about climate concerns and AI data centers before security removed him from the hall in Bangor, Maine.

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As the protester was being escorted out, Collins suggested the man was there to support her opponent. “So, this is obviously one of Troy’s supporters,” Collins said. Jackson fired back, “Oh, shut up,” adding that he did not even know who the protester was.

As reported by Fox News, the exchange was one part of an hour-long debate that covered a wide range of national and local issues. The two candidates clashed over the Iran War, immigration, electricity rates, and rising fuel prices, along with budget deficits, Supreme Court reform, an assault weapons ban, and climate change.

The race is still a toss-up after four debates

The event was the fourth debate between the two over a two-week period, though it was the first to include a live audience. Days earlier, a Maryland debate also turned tense when a congressman called audience members rude for interrupting him.

Public opinion polls show the contest within the margin of error, and political handicappers rate the race as a toss-up. Democrats see it as a major opportunity to flip the seat, which is crucial to their efforts to regain a Senate majority.

During a segment where the candidates could question each other, Jackson, a former state Senate president and one-time logger, challenged Collins on how she views his background. He asked whether it was just him she looked down on, “or is it working-class people overall?”

Collins responded by highlighting her own upbringing in Caribou, noting that her first job was picking potatoes. “Troy, I do not look down on you or on anyone,” she said.

Throughout the campaign, Jackson has tried to link Collins to President Donald Trump, claiming she will be there every time Trump needs her. Collins defended her record by emphasizing her independence, describing herself as the most bipartisan member of the Senate. She said there is a major difference between the two candidates, adding that voters do not need more people who simply vote a straight party line.

Collins is seeking a sixth term and has a long history of navigating difficult re-election campaigns. She is the only GOP senator seeking re-election this cycle in a state Trump lost in 2024. Six years ago, she trailed Democratic challenger Sara Gideon but won re-election by nearly nine points, even as Joe Biden carried Maine by a similar margin.

Jackson became the Democratic nominee after a special nominating convention in late July. He replaced the original primary winner, Graham Platner, who withdrew from the race following an allegation of rape, which Platner has denied.

In the final stretch, Collins is leaning on her seniority to show how she has secured federal funding for Maine. Jackson is focusing on his identity as an outsider who understands the daily struggles of working-class voters.

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