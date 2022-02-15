Top-Tier Call of Duty Players Can Earn a Free Skin in Ranked Mode

Gain bragging rights and a nice operator skin!

February 14th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Call-of-Duty-Vanguard-Season-2-official-image

Call of Duty: Vanguard is approaching season 2 and players are looking to establish themselves in multiplayer on Sledgehammer’s latest take on the shooter franchise.  While there has certainly been quite a bit of hype regarding the latest news on Infinity Ward’s upcoming Modern Warfare sequel, the fans are still very focused on the here and now.  One of the primary concerns for players who still want a rewarding experience from Vanguard is what they can obtain from climbing the Ranked ladder.  Read on to find out the latest on what the Top-Tier Call of Duty: Vanguard Players Can Win in Ranked Season 2!

Top-Tier Call of Duty Players Can Earn a Free Skin in Ranked Mode

Right away, it’s important to note that players must win 25 matches within the top 2 divisions to attain the “Ranked Legend” Solange Operator Skin, which is the featured Ranked reward for Season 2.  If you achieve the max rank of 50 as well, you can receive the “Ranked Royalty” skin of the same name.  As noted and shared via tweets, this option will be usable in Vanguard as well as Warzone.  The Ranked Season 2 Beta begins on February 17th.

What Divisions Are There in Vanguard Ranked Play?

There appear to be 7 Ranked Divisions in which you can end up, with the top 2, Master and Challenger, being the ultimate goal to which players should aspire to get the best rewards.  The rules for Ranked Play include restrictions on certain weapons, attachments, and equipment, as well as no killstreaks.  Among the restricted weapons are LMGs and Shotguns, to ensure a more reserved, tactical experience.

While this is exciting news for the competitive COD players, there’s plenty to be excited and curious about in the world of Call of Duty.  Whether it’s the enormous Activision-Blizzard buyout by Microsoft, the latest Modern Warfare project, or the latest on Warzone 2, COD players can expect plenty of buzz around the franchise in the coming months.

This concludes our coverage on what the Top-Tier Call of Duty: Vanguard Players Can Win in Ranked Season 2!  For more on Vanguard, be sure to check out our many guides and updates.

