Tune Into the Next PlayStation Showcase on September 9

After an unbearably long wait and a seemingly endless barrage of rumors, Sony has officially announced that their PlayStation showcase will take place on Thursday, the 9th of September 2021. The event is set to start at 1PM Pacific Time / 9PM BST / 10PM CEST.

In Sony’s blog post making the announcement, not much was said regarding what to expect from the showcase that will “look into the future of PS5”. What was outlined, however, is that the showcase will be 40 minutes long and will feature games from both big and small developers. Gamers will be getting updates from PlayStation Studios and various other developers regarding titles coming this holiday season and beyond.

Unfortunately, there will be no VR-related content so any hopes of getting updates on Sony’s upcoming VR headset will have to be set aside for now. Sony’s last showcase came in the form of a State of Play on the 8th of July. During this event, the spotlight landed on several games from big developers and smaller teams. Kojima Production’s Death Stranding Director’s Cut got its own trailer, while the upcoming FPS Deathloop received a nine-minute gameplay walkthrough.

Hopes are high for the upcoming event. Despite being one of PlayStation’s biggest titles, very little has been revealed about the next installment in the God of War series. Titled God of War Ragnarok, it is set for a 2022 release. A mere story trailer would have most fans grinning.

Gran Turismo 7, another highly anticipated title, would also be a nice addition to the event. Anyone who is a longtime fan of the series should have their eyes on this game. As series creator Kazunori Yamauchi has stated, Gran Turismo 7 is set to be “a combination of the past, present and future – a complete form of Gran Turismo”. Other upcoming PS5 titles whose inclusion in the showcase would be very welcome include Hogwarts Legacy, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Pragmata, and Forspoken.

The September 9 PlayStation Showcase can be viewed on Youtube and Twitch.