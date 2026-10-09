A man bought $12 chicken from Aldi and tossed it in the air fryer, then noticed lines across the meat that made him stop cooking

A shopper believes he found 3D-printed chicken after pulling a piece of meat out of his air fryer. As detailed by BroBible, Fraser Morse shared his discovery on TikTok, where the video has gained over 73,400 views.

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Morse bought the meat from Aldi for around $11 to $12. His son, who is currently working out and bulking, planned to cook the chicken without any seasoning.

When Morse went to check on the meal, he noticed the chicken had strange, layered lines and an unusual apricot orange color. “Hey, this is disgusting,” Morse says in the video.

He is convinced those layers did not come from a normal piece of chicken

Morse admitted the meat was undercooked because he took it out of the air fryer early, but he insisted the texture was unnatural. “Yes, it’s undercooked. We took it out of the air fryer. It’s undercooked. I get it. But it’s freaking gross,” he said. “Guaranteed 3D-printed, like, look at the layer. It’s layered.”

While the top of the meat appeared to have rippled layers, Morse noted that the bottom of the piece looked more like standard chicken. “That’s what happens when you 3D-print something. All layers. Boo,” he said.

Morse threw the meat away after seeing the texture. He said he did not reach out to Aldi because he felt he lacked enough evidence to prove his claim.

Reaction to the video on TikTok has been mixed. One person wrote, “It absolutely looks 3D printed,” while another added, “That’s definitely not chicken, not real chicken.”

Others were skeptical of the 3D-printing theory. “It’s not cost effective to 3D print chicken so I’m willing to bet my paycheck that it’s not,” one commenter wrote. Another user offered a different explanation, writing, “As someone with a 3D printer and chickens, the layers would be on the sides and would be even, this is what chicken looks like when it’s been frozen and defrosted too many times.”

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