A priest was half an hour into a livestreamed Mass when the large wooden crucifix behind him fell onto his head. Then the stream cut out

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari died after a large wooden crucifix fell from the wall and hit him during a livestreamed Mass. This incident occurred at the Perpetuo Socorro Church in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

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As reported by LADbible, the priest was about 30 minutes into his service when the heavy cross toppled over and landed directly on his head. Footage of the event shows the moment the cross struck him, followed by immediate chaos in the church.

A female parishioner can be heard saying, “Father, Father … call an ambulance,” while others in the building shouted for help and rushed toward the altar to assist him. The video feed was cut off shortly after the accident happened. Emergency responders arrived at the church, but the priest passed away the same day.

He was a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed his death. They stated, “We announce that our beloved Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, CSsR., who served as parish priest of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in the Central Vicariate, has departed for the Father’s House to rejoice in His presence and glory.” They also included a prayer, saying, “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.”

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari passed away after a large wooden crucifix fell on his head.



The incident occurred around 30 minutes into the service. pic.twitter.com/3nLaGZiz6A — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) October 18, 2026

Father Sánchez was a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer. This religious order reportedly started in 1732 and operates in more than 80 countries, including Ecuador. The group consists of about 4,500 members, and their motto comes from Psalm 130:7, which reads, “With Him there is plentiful redemption.” Father Sánchez regularly shared his services online through his own social media accounts and his YouTube channel.

Since the news of his death spread, many people have shared tributes online to express their grief. One person wrote, “Eternal rest grant him, Lord, and shine unto the perpetual light. What a great pain I feel. I’ll miss his blessing at the end of the mass.”

Another individual commented, “Such profound sadness – a great and unexpected loss. Those of us who knew him understand what an exceptional person has departed to be with God; he offered us so much guidance and many valuable lessons. Rest in peace.” A third person added, “I cannot believe it, Father, you have left us. You were an excellent, charitable priest. Rest now, Father; may God hold you in His holy glory.”

The reason the crucifix fell remains unknown at this time. No further information regarding the condition of the church or the specific circumstances leading up to the fall has been released to the public.

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