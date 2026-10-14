A woman says an O’Reilly worker took her number to set up an account after changing her wipers, then texted her that she was cute

A quick stop for new windshield wipers has turned into a privacy complaint for one California driver. TikTok user Carly Butler, who posts as @carlyrbutler, says an O’Reilly Auto Parts employee took her phone number to set up an account during the visit, then later used it to text her that she was cute, according to The Nerd Stash.

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Butler says she went to the store ahead of expected rain in Los Angeles, as she had heard O’Reilly would install wipers bought there. She gave the year, make, model, and license plate of her car, but the installer picked the wrong size. To exchange them, the employee reportedly told her she needed an account and asked for her phone number before fitting the correct pair.

O’Reilly has not publicly responded to the claims, and the account has not been independently verified. The employee has not been identified beyond the first name he reportedly gave over the phone. In the video, Butler opens by asking viewers if they want to know what it is like being a woman, then walks through what happened in the days after her visit.

Butler says the man only told her where they met after she asked him directly

A few days after the wiper change, Butler says she got a call from an unknown number and declined it. A text followed asking how she was doing, and when the same number called again, she picked up. The caller reportedly introduced himself as Daniel and said they had met a few days earlier, which left the TikTok user trying to place him.

The man kept texting, telling her he thought she was cute and wanted to get to know her, Butler says. When she pressed him on where they had met, he said it was at a plaza, and she realized he was the employee from the store. Butler claims he looked up her number in the store’s system to text her, adding that it “has to be illegal.”

The California woman ended the video by saying that women “literally can’t win.” It is unclear whether she plans to file a complaint with O’Reilly or take any other action over the texts. However, there is also no word on whether the employee still works at the store where her wipers were changed.

Many viewers zeroed in on how much personal information Butler had handed over during a routine purchase. Several commenters said the license plate detail alone was alarming, while others urged her to report the employee to O’Reilly’s corporate office. A few went further and suggested she look into legal advice before deciding how to respond to the messages.

Butler’s video has raised questions about what happens to the contact details customers share at the counter, a concern that also surfaced when a Papa John’s driver called from his own phone. For Butler, the number she gave to swap a pair of wipers is the only link she says the man had to her.

O’Reilly’s own privacy policy lists phone numbers and vehicle details, including license plates, among the personal information the company may collect from customers. However, the company’s Code of Business Conduct also says employees are expected to protect customer information. O’Reilly has not said whether it is looking into the texts Butler says she received.

Whether O’Reilly looks into the messages may depend on Butler filing a complaint, and an update from her could show how the company handles claims like this one.

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