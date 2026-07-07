Eliezer Alfonzo’s sister dreamed of watching him play in the big leagues, and he made his Dodgers debut hours after learning she was gone

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Eliezer Alfonzo made his Major League Baseball debut on Sunday just hours after learning that his sister and stepmother had died in the earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, as detailed by BroBible. The 26-year-old had spent the previous two days hoping his family would be found alive in the rubble of a hotel where they had been staying.

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Alfonzo learned on Friday that he was being called up to the majors, a moment that should have been purely celebratory. That excitement was tempered almost immediately, since his 16-year-old sister, Eliana, and his stepmother, Patricia, were still missing at the time. “I don’t know if I’m gonna see her again or not,” Alfonzo said, adding that he still held onto hope she would eventually get to see him play in the big leagues.

Only a few hours before his first game, rescuers confirmed that Eliana and Patricia had been found dead in the wreckage. Alfonzo said he spoke with his father, who spent six seasons in the majors himself, and his brother about what to do next, and the two encouraged him to “go out onto the field and enjoy this day and do it for my sister.”

Alfonzo played his debut with his sister on his mind

Alfonzo said the memory of his sister carried him through the difficult afternoon at the plate. He recalled how she used to cheer for him from the stands and said he wanted to give his best effort so she could feel proud of him. He added that watching him reach the majors had long been one of her dreams.

The best moment of Eliezer Alfonzo Jr.'s career came amid the worst moment of his life. 💔



He made his major league debut Sunday, starting at catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers' series finale against the San Diego Padres, and took the field soon after learning his sister and… pic.twitter.com/ZtfwAzh6Sc — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 6, 2026

The debut also arrived during a tense stretch for the Dodgers organization more broadly, with the team’s front office separately navigating MLB’s proposed salary cap plan that has put the club’s payroll under scrutiny this offseason. For Alfonzo personally, though, Sunday had far less to do with roster economics and everything to do with family.

The devastation back home in Venezuela remains significant. Officials say the twin earthquakes killed at least 2,295 people and injured more than 11,000 others, according to lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez, with close to 26,000 people directly affected through home loss or serious property damage as of ABC News’ latest count.

Recovery efforts have continued in the days since, though nearly 50,000 people reportedly remain unaccounted for as search teams comb through debris across the country. The crisis has not been without controversy, as police looting allegations near rubble also surfaced from the disaster zone, adding another layer of tension to the ongoing response.

Despite going 0 for 2 in his debut, Alfonzo said the support he received from fans meant a great deal to him. He described feeling emotional when his name was announced for his first at bat and said he appreciated the ovation and would always keep the moment in his heart.

The International Rescue Committee has said that water systems have failed in several affected areas of Venezuela, leaving many survivors without reliable access to safe drinking water as search operations continue.

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