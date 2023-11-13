Image: Yuki Tabata

You’ve probably heard the name Black Clover if you’re a Shonen fan. Based on Yuki Tabata’s manga of the same name, the series follows Asta, a young man who strives to become the Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom, even though he was born without the ability to wield magic.

Black Clover‘s die-hard dedication to the traditional Shonen formula has earned it a sizable following of fans, many of whom are probably hunting for a new anime to watch now that the Black Clover anime is on hiatus. Fortunately, the world of anime is home to many excellent series that will entertain admirers of Asta and the Black Bulls. Here are our picks of the top 10 best for fans of Black Clover.

10 Best Anime Like Black Clover

Below is a list of anime that share a few DNA strands with Black Clover. Whether it’s because they’re helmed by knuckleheaded protagonists who are as lovable as Asta or because they are set in less-than-utopian societies dominated by those who’ve gamed the series’ power systems, the anime we’ve chosen has at least one element that will appeal to fans of Black Clover. So, without further ado, let’s get into it!

10. Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Image: Viz Media

If you’re dying to have more Black Clover, the closest you’ll get (outside of actually reading the manga) is Mashle: Magic and Muscles. This comedy/action series follows Mashle, a young man born without the ability to wield magic in a world where one’s magical ability determines one’s place in society. Determined to prove that physical strength can overcome magical expertise, Mashle enters a prestigious magic school, using his well-honed musculature to soar to the top of his class.

With a protagonist who makes up for his lack of magical talent with physical training and a society that unfairly persecutes non-magic users, Mashle: Magic and Muscle will feel familiar to anyone who’s seen Black Clover. If you’re desperate for something to fill the Black Clover-shaped hole in your heart, you can’t do much better than Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

9. Soul Eater

Image: Bones Inc.

In a world where evil humans can evolve into demonic beings known as Kieshen, the Grim Reaper has formed an academy to instruct children to wield magical living weapons to reap these wicked souls before they become monsters. Two of the most promising young students are Maka Albarn and Soul “Eater” Evans, who wish to leave their mark on the world by collecting enough souls to transform Soul into a Death Scythe.

While Maka and Soul are quite a bit smarter than Asta, their quest to gain recognition by claiming a prestigious title creates a wide swath of common ground between them. This similarity, combined with a story that features over-the-top weapons, witches, and demons, makes Soul Eater a show that will satisfy Black Clover fans.

8. Fairy Tale

Image: Avex Pictures

Tired of living as the sheltered heiress of a noble family, Lucy Heartfilia runs away from home to join Fairy Tail, a wizard’s guild renowned for the skill and eccentricity of its members. Quickly forming a team with Natus Dragneel, a fire-wielding wizard who claims to have been raised by a dragon, Lucy embarks on a series of zany and epic adventures, exploring exotic locales and facing off against powerful wizards who use their powers for evil.

As a series set in a world where almost everyone has magic powers, Fairy Tail has much in common with Black Clover. Both star impulsive mages who battle powerful foes in spectacular magic duels, and each espouses themes of friendship and the importance of teamwork that is sure to delight those who watched Asta and his comrades in the Black Bulls come together to face a world that labeled them losers.

7. Bleach

Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

One of the Big Three that dominated the world of Shonen for over a decade, Bleach is a series that almost every anime fan is at least familiar with. Bleach follows Ichigo Kurosaki, a no-nonsense high-schooler forced to claim the powers of a Soul Reaper, a caste of spirits charged with protecting and shepherding human souls into the afterlife. Armed with weaponizable spiritual energy and a magical sword, Ichigo hones his new abilities while facing powerful foes who seek to dominate the world of the living and the dead.

Bleach is a purebred battle Shonen series that pits its protagonist against progressively more powerful foes, all while forging powerful friendships with other characters. If you’re a fan of Black Clover‘s high-octane magical action, you’ll love Bleach.

6. Jujutsu Kaisen

Image: Pierrot

Yuji Itadori is a stronger-than-average middle-schooler who, after eating the finger of the monstrous King of Curses Skuna, finds himself dragged into a hidden world of magic-wielding sorcerers and human-hunting Cursed Spirits. Forced to choose between being executed immediately or being killed after he consumes the rest of Sukuna’s fingers, Itadori chooses the latter and embarks on a dangerous journey filled with danger and darkness.

A member of a new generation of darker, horror-themed Shonen anime, Jujutsu Kaisen is packed with gruesome duels between magical humans and monsters. If that isn’t enough enough to satisfy Black Clover fans, I don’t know what will.

5. One Piece

Image: Toei Animation

Everyone who’s dabbled in anime knows about One Piece, and I can safely say that the hype is real. This long-running anime follows Monkey D. Luffy, an energetic and (literally) rubbery youth who sets out to become the King of the Pirates by claiming the titular treasure. Along the way, he forms a crew of lovable oddballs and faces enemies who seek to reach the One Piece first or preserve the oppressive status quo governing the world.

The world of One Piece is stuffed to the gills with memorable characters, incredible locales, incredible powers, and enticing secrets that Black Clover fans will enjoy. If you’re looking for a show that will satisfy your appetite for action and adventure and don’t mind the idea of sinking your teeth into a lengthy series, One Piece is the anime for you.

4. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Image: Ufotable, Inc.

Yet another product of the “Dark Era of Shonen,” Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, took the anime world by storm when it aired in 2019. Set in feudal Japan, the series follows Tanjiro Yamado, whose life is turned upside down when a demon slaughters his family and transforms his sister Nezuko into one of its kind. Determined to cure Nezuko, Tanjiro joins the ranks of the Demon Slayer Corps, an army of sword-wielding warriors who’ve dedicated their lives to fighting demons.

With beautiful animation, a striking cast of characters, and more than a few spectacular brawls, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a must-watch for any Shonen fan. Asta and Tanjiro wear their similarities on their sleeves, and their quests to right the wrongs of their respective worlds are as exciting as they are inspiring.

3. Blue Exorcist

Image: A-1 Pictures

Blue Exorcist follows the tale of Rin Okumura, a temperamental lad who discovers that he is the son of Satan, the lord of all demons. After a failed attempt by Satan to recruit him to his side costs the life of his adoptive father, Rin joins the ranks of the True Cross Order, a league of exorcists dedicated to protecting the realm of Assiah from demons, using his innate pyrokinetic abilities to fight his father and his minions.

Blue Exorcist is full of demonic action that will excite Black Clover. Much like Asta, Rin wields a magic sword and possesses a powerful connection to a demon that has caused him to experience prejudice and rejection. Despite this, he strives to do good for others, and this desire sets him on the path to becoming the man his true father hoped he’d grow up to be, not the monster Satan wanted him to become.

2. My Hero Academia

Image: Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime out right now, and it’s a series that achieves the rare feat of staying true to the Shonen formula while adding new elements to the mix. The series follows Izuku Midoriya, a young man born without superpowers in a world where they’re the norm. Dreaming of becoming a hero despite being ridiculed all his life, Izuku gets to live his dream when All Might, the top hero, acknowledges his potential and begins training him to be his successor.

Much like Black Clover, My Hero Academia features a protagonist who finds a way to overcome adversity and thrives in a society that values the quality of one’s superhuman abilities more than the conduct of one’s character. With stellar animation and a strong case of inspiring heroes and intimidating villains, My Hero Academia will scratch that Black Clover itch well.

1. Naruto

Image: Pierrot

When it comes to anime that can capture the underdog essence of Black Clover, none stands taller than the rambunctious middle child of the Shonen Big Three, Naruto. Masashi Kushimoto’s magnum opus follows the titular ninja, who had the misfortune of having the demonic Nine-Tailed Fox sealed inside him as an infant. Shunned for most of his childhood, Naruto strives to become the Hokage, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, and finally gain the recognition and acceptance of his community.

The plot of Naruto hits many of the same beats that define that of Black Clover: an underdog protagonist, a world with a built-in power system, themes of friendship, and a powerful story that explores the complex and messy history of a world dominated by ancient and often misguided customs that define one’s worth to society. If you’re a fan of Black Clover looking for a new show to sink your teeth into, look no further than Naruto.

