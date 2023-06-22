Demon Slayer: The 9 Strongest Hashira, Ranked

Image: Ufotable

The rank of Hashira is the coveted pinnacle of ranks among humanity’s protectors in Demon Slayer. The way to join them is to be the strongest among the ranks of their fellow Demon Slayers in the Corps., along with impressive feats including total demons killed. But to stand as strongest among the Hashira, you must be truly incredible. Here are the 9 strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer, ranked.

Who Are the Strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer?

To be seen as the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer, a combination of measured strength and feats in battle must be considered. Each of these Hashira has proven impressive so far in the series, with some readers already knowing where this list is going. But for those who have seen the anime, people might be swayed more after seeing the characters brought to vibrant life, their strength and skills on full display.

9. Shinobu Kocho

We’ve already talked about Shinobu’s fortunes in the series and this feels like probably a bit overkill, but in terms of sheer strength, she ranks as the lowest. While she’s not the strongest Hashira by any means in Demon Slayer, her role as Insect Hashira has been fascinating.

She ranks at the bottom in the corps arm wrestling competition, and often can’t decapitate demons, but is immensely resourceful and injects poison into her opponents to take them down. While her value as a combatant is immense, in terms of strength, Shinobu is easily surpassed.

8. Obanai Iguro

This might get some detractors because of Obanai’s multiple impressive feats in battle. He’s a powerful swordsman capable of holding his own against the series’ antagonist. He was among several Demon Slayers in that battle and lasted the longest, which says something about his endurance. His status as Serpent Hashira and fascinating Twisted Nichirin Katana make him a formidable fighter.

However, he is still not the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer. He has enormous endurance, stamina, and agility, making him a powerful and cunning fighter, but in terms of strength, he still falls short.

7. Muichiro Tokito

For viewers of Demon Slayer Season 3, this might be a tough sell. Muichiro has proven himself to be incredibly formidable and deadly with his sword, taking on an Upper Rank demon single-handedly. He even helps defeat another Upper Rank later on, but in terms of strength, he still falls short.

Now, it’s not simply that he ranks 7th in the arm wrestling competition. Muichiro is not always allowed to display his sheer strength, regardless of how much you count his exposed abs. As the Mist Hashira, his swordsmanship is among the best in the series, greater than other Hashira. His Mist Breathing techniques in their greatest forms rely on deception and disorientation of his foes, rather than brute strength.

6. Sanemi Shinazugawa

Here’s where the strength measurement gets a little trickier, in the case of the Wind Hashira onward. Sanemi is regarded as incredibly strong, along with a powerful brother aspiring to be a Hashira. He is capable of taking on tons of demons with formidable strength, and even holding up against Kokushibo.

His position in the arm wrestling tournament places him in a pretty firm 4-way tie between himself, Mitsuri, Giyu, and Kyojuro. However, his combat prowess isn’t necessarily as impressive as the others on this list, but being able to hold his own against Kokushibo is no mean feat.

5. Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri is a fan-favorite and has possessed enormous physical strength since she was a child. The Love Hashira is also capable of impressive feats of agility and endurance, holding her own against Zohakuten, the greatest of Hantengu’s forms. If you watched Season 3 of the anime, you got to see her fending off this incredibly deadly attacker while Tanjiro went for the killing blow.

It’s Mitsuri’s combined grace, brute strength, and unique (read: weird) sword, the Nichirin Whip-Katana, that help put her over the edge. Being in the 4-way tie in the middle of the arm wrestling competition in terms of ranked strength, Mitsuri’s feats place her neatly in the middle.

4. Giyu Tomioka

Ahh Giyu, the first Hashira, or even Demon Slayer, Tanjiro met in the mountains during the Final Selection Arc. He is tough, a taciturn swordsman who has tangled with the likes of Akaza, Upper Rank Three, and through grit and determination, survives even the deadliest of blows in the series.

Giyu is among the strongest of the Hashira in Demon Slayer not only by the archaic ranking in the arm wrestling competition but through demonstrable feats in the series. When he swings his sword, he can generate shockwaves. He was able to turn his Nichirin sword red, a rare feat of strength, and could wound even the most durable of demons.

3. Kyojuro Rengoku

Here’s where the decision was difficult. If you’ve read or watched the Mugen Train Arc, you can certainly see why he deserves a high spot on this list as one of the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer. He is the beloved Flame Hashira, possessing keen senses, incredible willpower, and strength that left even Upper Rank Akaza in awe.

Kyojuro is the last among the Demon Slayer Hashira 4-way tie and is acknowledged as strong in the arm wrestling competition. But he is also acknowledged by an Upper Rank demon, which in itself is impressive, and he can hold his own for as long as possible. He’s also just simply iconic, a truly memorable character you can’t overlook.

2. Tengen Uzui

Here’s where the pure strength shines through. Tengen Uzui only finds himself surpassed by one other to be considered the strongest Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps. This comes partially from his unique abilities, including being able to control his physiology and musculature. He is also a brilliant and shrewd tactician.

As the Sound Hashira, Tengen has numerous abilities that are enhanced by his brute strength. His dual-wielded Nichirin Cleavers become a sight to behold, creating visually spectacular attacks that are as tantalizing as they are deadly. But really, it’s his brute strength that places him this high on the list, specifically how it’s only him who gets close to the strength of one other Hashira…

1. Gyomei Himejima

From Volume 11 of the Manga, Image: Shueisha / VIZ Media

Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer, and this can be said without sparking any controversy. Not only does he rank at the top of the arm wrestling competition (being ranked as over-the-top, insanely strong, and even called scary) but his feats are stupendous. It makes sense that the Stone Hashira is the highest-ranked in terms of sheer strength.

Instead of swords, he uses a spiked flail and axe to take down his targets. Everything about him shouts “Giga-Chad” level strength. He’s capable of boulder-pushing feats that’d make Sisyphus and Chris Redfield quake in their boots. His workout regimen includes lifting weighted logs on his shoulders while standing on fire. There is simply no Powerthirst flavor that could exist to embody his strength yet be contained within a can.

You’ll see, once the new Demon Slayer season airs, just why Gyomei is the strongest Hashira.

