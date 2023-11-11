Do Loid and Yor End Up Together in Spy x Family?

Screenshot: Wit Studio

Spy x Family tells the story of the fake but wholesome Forger Family. The parents of this pretend family are the talented and serious spy Loid Forger and the powerful and beautiful assassin Yor Briar.

For fans, Loid and Yor are the perfect couple, considered one of the series’ most popular and beloved pairings. However, due to their jobs and the secret both keep, many fans wonder if they will someday witness the Forgers finally admit their love for each other. Below is all the information regarding whether Loid and Yor end up together in Spy x Family.

Beware of spoilers below for Spy x Family.

Do Loid and Yor Become a Couple in Spy x Family?

Screenshot: Wit Studio

As of November 2023, Loid and Yor have not yet become a couple or even admitted to having romantic feelings for each other. Nonetheless, the pretend couple has proven time and time again that what they feel goes beyond simple admiration. Yor is almost certainly attracted to Loid, as she has been seen blushing and stuttering when romantically thinking about him.

Loid has adamantly refused to admit that he sees Yor and Anya as nothing more than tools, but he has gotten attached to the two. Even his colleague, the ruthless spy Fionna Frost, has noticed how happy Loid is when around Yor, as he is seen genuinely smiling when he sees her. They will likely become a real couple either soon before or during the finale of the series.

Why do Fans Ship Loid and Yor?

Screenshot: Wit Studio

Agent Twilight and Thorn Princess are the true identities that hide behind Loid Forger and Yor Briar. Both work in secret to keep their respective countries safe, still healing from the trauma that the previous war between Ostania and Westalis left on them. As such, they spent years alone, only associating with people when necessary and hiding their true feelings. Only when they encountered each other did Loid and Yor feel truly accepted.

Finding each other did not only help them keep their covers and achieve their mission’s goals but also make a true connection for the first time in years. Loid and Yor think the world of each other, despite their reluctance to admit how they feel. Fans notice how much they care for each other and how close they have become since the beginning of the series.

Do Loid and Yor Love Anya?

Screenshot: Wit Studio

While the Forger Family’s parents are unwilling to admit how they feel towards each other, they cannot deny how much they care for their daughter. Anya is much more than a simple tool for Loid and a cover for Yor. They see her as the most precious thing in their lives, willing to go to any lengths to make her happy and keep her safe.

Loid is willing to put his mission at risk to make sure Anya is safe and Yor does not care about keeping her cover whenever the young girl is in danger. The deep love they feel for their child is undeniable and is one of the aspects that makes Spy x Family so wholesome and heartwarming.

