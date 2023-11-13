One Piece Episode 1084: Release Date and Time

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Luffy’s crew will set sail once again with the release of One Piece Episode 1084. Shanks may have defeated Admiral Greenbull, but he caused severe damage to various members of the Scabbards.

Sadly, it was not time to rest, as the newly freed Land of Wano needed to prepare for the new era that would arrive with Momonosuke’s coronation as Shogun. The world has changed since the battle against the Animal Kingdom Pirates began, and Luffy and his crew will need to adapt. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of One Piece Episode 1084.

Beware of spoilers below for One Piece.

One Piece Episode 1084 Release Details

Screenshot: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1084 is set to be released this coming Sunday, November 19, 2023, at around 9:30 AM JST. Shortly after the episode is released in Japan, it will become available online for international fans to stream. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available according to the time zone that you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 07:00 PM Saturday, November 11 Mountain Time (MST) 08:00 PM Saturday, November 11 Central Time (CT) 09:00 PM Saturday, November 11 Eastern Time (EST) 10:00 PM Saturday, November 11 Atlantic Time (AST) 11:00 PM Saturday, November 11 British Summer Time (BST) 03:00 AM Sunday, November 12 Central European Time (CEST) 04:00 AM Sunday, November 12 Moscow (MSK) 05:00 AM Sunday, November 12 Indian Standard Time (IST) 07:30 AM Sunday, November 12 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 09:00 AM Sunday, November 12 Philippines (PHT) 10:00 AM Sunday, November 12 Australian Central Time (ACST) 11:30 AM Sunday, November 12

One Piece Episode 1084 Streaming Details

Screenshot: Toei Animation

If you want to see the beginning of a new era when One Piece Episode 1084 is released, you can do so via Crunchyroll. On this platform, you will find the episode with English subtitles, so you will not have any issues watching it.

It is important to note that Crunchyroll is a streaming service that requires viewers to pay a monthly subscription fee before accessing its content. Once you have paid, you will gain access to all the previous seasons of the anime, as well as many OVAs and all movies in the franchise.

Episode 1083 Recap

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Kin’emon, who was away during the attack of Admiral Greenbull, was lamenting what occurred to Shinobu and Raizo. The ninjas had almost all the water in their bodies drained, leaving them withered. Thankfully, Chopper was able to keep them stable with a special medicine. As the Scabbards pondered about the attack, Dogstorm and Cat Viper asked Carrot to become the new leader of the Minks.

Later that day, Sukiyaki revealed himself to Momonosuke and Hoyori, who were ecstatic about their grandfather being alive. As this happened, Robin was revealing to the rest of the Straw Hats that Pluton’s ancient weapon was hidden somewhere on the Lando of Wano. The crew was shocked when a young-looking Shinobu arrived with Otama, who asked Luffy to let her join her crew in the future.

The next morning, Momonosuke walked around the palace with a worried expression. Things got worse for the young shogun when he discovered that Luffy and his crew left the palace without even saying goodbye. At the port, Luffy, Law, and Kid were arguing about what direction they would set sail, to not interfere with the others.

Before he and his crew left, Kid showed Luffy a paper announcing a new organization tasked with hunting Marine soldiers, Cross Guild. The guild’s leader was Buggy, one of the new Emperors of the Sea. His subordinates appeared to be Sir Crocodile and Mihawk. Back in the palace, Momonosuke came across Yamato, who had finally decided what to do next.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023