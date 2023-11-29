Next One Piece Episode Countdown – Episode 1086

Screenshot: Toei Animation

What new adventures await our heroes once One Piece Episode 1086 is released? Angry with Luffy and his crew for leaving the Flower Captail without saying goodbye, Momonosuke and Kin’emon went after the Straw Hat Pirates accompanied by Yamato.

Kaido’s son admitted that he would not leave the Land of Wano, as he wanted to travel around the country before sailing off. Momonosuke realized that this meant that Yamato had already spoken with Luffy, which angered him more. Fortunately, after a cheerful reunion, the young Shogun said goodbye to his friends with a smile. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of One Piece Episode 1086.

Beware of spoilers below for One Piece.

One Piece Episode 1086 Release Details & Countdown

One Piece Episode 1086 is set to be released this coming Sunday, December 3, 2023, at around 9:30 AM JST. The episode will be broadcast first in Japan through national TV networks, to be later released online for international fans to stream.

The English Dub version of the episode has not yet been announced, but it is expected to become available sometime in early 2024. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available according to the time zone that you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 06:00 PM Saturday, December 2 Mountain Time (MST) 07:00 PM Saturday, December 2 Central Time (CT) 08:00 PM Saturday, December 2 Eastern Time (EST) 09:00 PM Saturday, December 2 Atlantic Time (AST) 10:00 PM Saturday, December 2 British Summer Time (BST) 02:00 AM Sunday, December 2 Central European Time (CEST) 03:00 AM Sunday, December 2 Moscow (MSK) 05:00 AM Sunday, December 2 Indian Standard Time (IST) 07:30 AM Sunday, December 3 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 09:00 AM Sunday, December 3 Philippines (PHT) 10:00 AM Sunday, December 3 Australian Central Time (ACST) 11:30 AM Sunday, December 3

Related: One Piece Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

One Piece Episode 1086 Streaming Details

Screenshot: Toei Animation

If you want to witness the beginning of a new arc in One Piece Episode 1086, you can do so via Crunchyroll. The episode will be released with English Subtitles, so you will have no issues understanding the events that will take place.

Related: Who Will Be the Final Villain in One Piece?

It is important to note that Crunchyroll requires you to pay a small fee before granting you access to its content. Once you have paid, you will be able to stream all previous seasons of the anime, as well as all the movies in the franchise.

Episode 1085 Recap

Screenshot: Toei Animation

During the morning that the Straw Hat crew was supposed to leave the Land of Wano, many citizens of the country were present in a theater hearing the tale of the Onigashima Raid. As the audience listened, Momonosuke, Kin’emon, and Yamato were traveling through the forest outside the city. The young Shogun was angry with the Straw Hat crew for leaving without saying goodbye.

Yamato revealed that he had already spoken with the crew, deciding to stay behind in the Land of Wano. This only angered Momonosuke more. Near there, Luffy was saying goodbye to Law and Kid, who told the young pirate that they were no longer allies. Moments later, Momonosuke’s group arrived, tackling Luffy to the ground.

Related: One Piece: What is the One Piece?

While the Shogun tried to appear strong, he rapidly began crying, reminding everyone that he was still a small, scared child despite his appearance. Luffy smiled at the young boy before asking Usopp to throw him a Straw Hat flag at him. The captain reminded Momonosuke that he was now a member of their crew, and the Land of Wano would always be under the protection of the Straw Hats.

With a smile, Yamato, Momonosuke, and Kin’emon said goodbye to their friends. After a few minutes, Luffy’s crew encountered Kid and Law’s vessels, with the former’s Captain challenging the other two to jump over the cascade of the country. Even after his crew pleaded with him to not do it, Luffy took the helm and the Thousand Sunny jumped the cascade, leaving behind the Land of Wano.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023