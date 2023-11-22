Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9: Release Date and Time

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Angry and Shiba will prove that they do not need their older brothers to fight for them once Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9 is released. As the battle between Toman and Tenjiku raged on, Koko and Inupi continued talking about Akane.

As a child, Kokonoi had a crush on the young woman and promised to be always there to protect her. When tragedy struck, Koko was left traumatized, unable to accept what happened to Akane. Back in the present, Angry and Shiba were fighting the Haitani Brothers, who mocked them for not being as powerful as their older brothers. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9 Release Details

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9 is set to be released this coming Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at around 3:00 AM JST.

The episode will be first broadcast through Japanese TV networks and will become available only for international fans to stream. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available according to your time zone.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 28 Mountain Time (MST) 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 28 Central Time (CT) 12:00 PM Tuesday, November 28 Eastern Time (EST) 01:00 PM Tuesday, November 28 Atlantic Time (AST) 02:00 PM Tuesday, November 28 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Tuesday, November 28 Central European Time (CEST) 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 28 Moscow (MSK) 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 28 Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:30 PM Tuesday, November 28 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 01:00 AM Wednesday, November 29 Philippines (PHT) 02:00 AM Wednesday, November 29 Australian Central Time (ACST) 03:30 AM Wednesday, November 29

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9 Streaming Details

Fans who wish to enjoy the continuation of the war between Izana’s Tenjiku and the Tokyo Manji Gang can do so via Disney+. The episode will be released with English subtitles, so fans will have no issues watching it.

Fans need to be aware that Disney+ is a streaming service that requires viewers to pay a small fee before accessing its content. Once you have paid, you will have access to the entirety of Tokyo Revengers Season 3, as well as the previous season of the anime.

Episode 8 Recap

Koko and Inupi continued their emotional battle, with the latter reminding his friend that he needed to let Akane go. Kokonoi began remembering how he fell in love with Akane, despite the five-year age gap between them. The young boy promised that he would always protect her. Sadly, shortly after this promise, Akane’s house caught on fire. Koko tried to save her but got confused and saved Inupi instead.

While Akane survived, she was left with severe third-degree burns and needed immediate treatment. Inupi’s family was not able to pay the medical bills, so Koko began studying and working hard to make enough money to save Akane. He began working with dangerous criminal organizations to save enough money for Akane’s treatment. Woefully, the girl died before he could make enough, traumatizing the young man.

After remembering everything that happened, Koko screamed at Inupi, claiming that he knew Akane was dead. However, he would not stop fighting, as making money was all anyone ever needed him for, including Inupi. At the same time, Takemichi, Angry, Shiba, and Chifuyu were still fighting Tenjiku’s Heavenly Kings.

Takemichi tried reasoning with Kakucho, but his former friend refused to betray Izana. Chifuyu was having a hard time taking Kanji down, as the imposing delinquent proved to be as strong as the rumors said. Angry and Shiba were being mocked by the Haitani Brothers, who claimed that they would never be as strong as their older brothers.

Filled with determination, the two Toman members ran at the Haitani Siblings, ready to make them eat their words.

