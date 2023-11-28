What is Monkey D. Dragon’s Devil Fruit? Explored – One Piece

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Monkey D. Dragon is one of the most mysterious characters to have ever been introduced in One Piece. Despite being the father of the protagonist, he has rarely ever made an appearance in the show, and next to nothing is known about him.

For years, fans have speculated as to why the leader of the Revolutionary Army is so venerated by his followers and feared by the World Government. This may be related to the power of his Devil Fruit, which most fans believe Eiichiro Oda has been hinting at in previous chapters. Keep reading if you want to learn more about the possibilities of what is Monkey D. Dragon’s Devil Fruit in One Piece.

Beware of spoilers below for One Piece.

Dragon’s Devil Fruit in One Piece Explored

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Many fans have noticed that Oda has constantly linked Dragon with wind and storms. Almost every time he makes a public appearance, a heavy storm is falling in the city he is in and heavy wind is blowing around him. The man has also made several comments about the wind to his comrades, like in Chapter 1099 when he told Kuma to leave fate to the blowing of the wind.

This has led fans to believe that Dragon’s Devil Fruit is heavily related to wind or similar meteorological phenomena. This would fit his character perfectly, as he is not only the one bringing the winds of change to the world but his family has always been known for being free. Most fans expect either a major hint or an outright reveal of Dragon’s powers in the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1100.

What Type of Devil Fruit Would Dragon Have?

Screenshot: Toei Animation

A large percentage of One Piece fans except Dragon have either a Zoan or Logia Type Devil Fruit. Like his son, Luffy, Dragon could be the user of a Mythical Zoan, with most fans believing him to be either a Dragon or a similar type of creature. This idea could be supported by the tattoos on Dragon’s face, which look almost exactly like Mesoamerican marks.

Dragon could become a creature similar to Kaido’s Dragon form, having control over wind and storms instead of fire. On the other hand, having a Logia Type would see Dragon himself turning into the wind. This would explain how he has been able to avoid being captured and move without being seen throughout the series.

Why is Dragon’s Fruit so Important to the One Piece Story?

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Although Luffy’s father has not been an active participant in the story of the series, he nonetheless will become relevant during this last saga. As the leader of the Revolutionary Army, Dragon is a direct enemy of the Five Elders and Im, the ones who control the world of One Piece. His goal is to defeat them and establish a new government where no one is discriminated against or abused.

As of November 2023, Luffy and his friends are closer than ever to an all-out war against the World Government, seeing as they are already facing one of the Five Elders. It is more than likely that Dragon and his allies will soon join them and aid the Straw Hat crew in their battle. The power of his Devil Fruit could completely tip the balance in favor of our heroes, as they seem to be several times weaker than their opponents at the moment.

