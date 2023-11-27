When Does Luffy Use Gear 2 in One Piece? Anime and Manga, Explained

Screenshot: Toei Animation

As the story of One Piece has progressed, Luffy has become one of the most powerful and skilled pirates in the world. Thanks to the power of his Devil Fruit, Luffy can fight against even the most fearsome opponents and win.

One of the reasons why Luffy can accomplish these feats is thanks to the different transformations he has mastered. Arguably, one of the most iconic and beloved is his Gear 2 form, which was a staple of the series for a long time. If you are new to the series and want to know when this form will be revealed, or simply want to relive this moment, keep reading to learn when Luffy uses Gear 2 in One Piece.

Beware of spoilers below for One Piece.

Luffy’s First Time Using Gear 2 in One Piece

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Luffy’s first time using the Gear 2 transformation in the One Piece manga happened during his fight with Blueno in chapter 387. This fight was later animated and anime fans had the chance to see Luffy use this form in episode 272. You can find the exact moment in the Enies Lobby Arc, in which the Straw hats had to fight against the Cipher Pol for the first time.

Luffy was severely struggling during the fight, as Blueno proved to be a much stronger opponent than the Straw Hat Captain anticipated. Our hero was aware that he would not stand a chance fighting against him in his base form. He revealed the transformation after stating that he had been working on it for a long time, surprising Blueno and the fans who witnessed the event.

What Is Gear 2?

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Gear 2 is an ability developed by Luffy in which he accelerates the rate at which his blood and oxygen travel through his body. By doing this, the pirate’s body becomes faster, stronger, and overall more efficient. This technique allows Luffy to increase the strength, flexibility, and acceleration of his attacks.

Even skilled fighters like Blueno or Rob Lucci have trouble countering Luffy’s attacks when he uses this transformation. Sadly, using it causes Luffy to quickly lose nutrients and become tired. While this is not usually a problem, as he can simply eat to replenish himself, he has been known to be paralyzed briefly after overusing the transformation.

One Piece: The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Gear 2 may have been first introduced during the fight against Blueno in the manga version of One Piece, but this fight was not its first animated appearance. Much to fans’ dismay, Gear 2 was first introduced to the anime world during the seventh film in the franchise.

In this movie, Luffy had to fight an unhinged inventor named Ratchet who wanted to use his mech-suits to rule the world. During the final battle between the two, Luffy unconsciously activated Gear 2, gaining the strength needed to destroy Ratchet’s last mech.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023