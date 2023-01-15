Are you looking for free Bloodpoints & Cosmetics in Dead by Deadlight? With the recent changes having lots of Bloodpoints is more important to you than ever. Whether trying to prestige all your survivors and killers or saving up for the newest Chapter, we have the codes you need to earn free swag. We will update this post as new codes arrive, and old codes expire, usually happening at the start of every month. So, keep checking back to avoid missing out on free in-game currency and items.

Free Bloodpoints & Cosmetics in Dead by Daylight

You can earn free Bloodpoints and cosmetics by redeeming codes that usually rotate every month. We have broken down every possible code for Bloodpoints, Cosmetics, and Prime Gaming rewards so you can quickly redeem and get back into the trials!

How do I Redeem Codes?

You can redeem a code by following these in-game instructions:

Start Dead by Daylight Select the Store menu Navigate to the Feature tab Click the Redeem Code button on the top right Enter a code Repeat for every code you have

Free Bloodpoint Codes

Here are the confirmed active Bloodpoint codes for November 2022:

Nice: 69 Bloodpoints

Currently, the only Bloodpoints code is the one for 69 Bloodpoints, but we now have the Advent Calendar and Bone Chill event, which more than makeup for the lack of codes.

Free Cosmetic Codes

Here are the confirmed active Cosmetic codes for November 2022:

CAWCAW: Feathers of Pride Charm

Feathers of Pride Charm PRIDE2022: Progress Pride Flag Charm

You can equip these charms to both your Survivors and Killers.

Prime Gaming Unlocks

You can unlock exclusive in-game items monthly if you subscribe to Amazon Prime Gaming. To unlock, you need to head over to Dead by Daylight’s Prime Gaming page and claim a unique redeem code that you can redeem, like the Bloodpoints and Cosmetic codes.

December’s Prime Gaming unlock will be the Luminescent Carver weapon skin for The Legion.

Expired Redeem Codes

We have listed every expired code so you can quickly check whether yours will still work. If you receive an error message after entering a code, it likely means it is expired.

Expired codes:

ONEMILLIONSOULS: One Million Souls Charm

One Million Souls Charm PRIDE: Rainbow Flag Charm

Rainbow Flag Charm WARRIORPUPPERS: Warrior Puppers Charm

Warrior Puppers Charm WINNERWINNER: PUBG Frying Pan Charm

PUBG Frying Pan Charm Energy

Nice

Rift

Unstable

Void

DEDOBAJP2022

THREEWITCHES

DEDOBANOHI

BILIBILI300K

TOOTHFACE

FINN

SHARKY

BUBBLES

TWITCHRIVALSTW2022

OCANADA

CAKEWALK

IGBPPARTY

BLOODBANK

THANKYOU

DOUBLERAINBOW

GETTHATBAG

BLUEBIRDBEEG

59th39

78SNOXXG

AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50

ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS

AUSOME

BETTERTHANONE

BILIBILI200K

BOOP

BULLSHIRT

BYEBYE2020

CAISHEN

CIPHERSALAD

DBDDAYJP2020

DBDDAYJP2021

DBDTHEBOARDGAME

DBDWEBSITE

DECIPHERSTRIKE

DIEHARDDIVA2022

DISCORD150K

DISCORD200K

DJC2021

DWIGHTCROW

EASYASABC

ENTITYDISPLEASED

ENTITYPLEASED

ENTITYSLITTLEHELPER

ETERNALBLIGHT

FD3EB91E-B741-454B-A5DD-BC8DA406F162

FORHONOR

FRISKKUWURAWRXD2022

FROSTYBLIGHT

FROSTYDEATH

FROSTYTWINS

FUKUHAUCHI

GIFTTHERIFT

GIGXLM3G

GOLDENBROS

HALLOWHOOPS

HAPPY1001

HAPPYGOLDENWEEK2021

HELLOTHERE

HENYANG

HISSANDHERS

HOLIDAYFORMAL

HOLIDAYSPECIAL

HOHOHO

INSERTCOIN

INTHISECONOMY

JAPAN300K

KENPOUKINENBI2021

KODOMONOHI2021

LANTERNFESTIVAL

LIGHTSCAMERABP

LIVEORDIE

LUCKYCHARM

LUCKYMONEY

LUNARNEWGEAR

METATRON

MIDORINOHI2021

MILADYISSEVENFOOTTWO

MNOGO

MORICHRISTMAS

NAUGHTYSTOCKING

NEWYEARNEWENTITY

NICESTOCKING

NOTATRICK

OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE

ONLY5000

OVER5000

PATHFINDER

PIECEOFCAKE

RANKROULETTE

REVEALED

RIVALSJP

RIVALSKR

RIVALSTH

SCARYGOOD

SCREAMSTREAM

SEASONSBLEEDINGS

SNAPSNAP

SOITCHY

SWEETDREAMS

THISISACODE

TREATYOURSELF

TWITCHORTREAT

TWITTERLORGE

TWITTERSMOL

TWOSDAY

VK100K

VK130UP

WITCHPLEASE

YOUFOUNDME

ZARINOX

Dead by Daylight is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS, and Android.

