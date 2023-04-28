Oshi no Ko Episode 4 Release Date and Time on HIDIVE

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko is the talk of the town for otaku everywhere. It’s been a phenomenal anime adaptation so far, with careful attention given to the source material. The show now carries into Aqua’s quest for vengeance and the many avenues he must take before tracking down his father. With the release of Oshi no Ko Episode 4, we will see Aqua make his first strong impression as a teen actor in the “Sweet Today” adaptation!

Oshi no Ko Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Oshi no Ko Episode 4 will release on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST on HIDIVE. The anime is available exclusively on this platform for streaming internationally as a simulcast with Japanese television networks as it airs at midnight JST on May 4, 2023.

If you live outside the above time zones and wish to keep up with Oshi no Ko for the release of Episode 4 onward, you’re in luck! We keep track of the corresponding time zones and their corresponding release times so you can catch the episode just as it drops!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Oshi no Ko Episode 4, Aqua will see his work showcased with the release of “Sweet Today” and make a lasting impression on his co-star, Kana Arima.

Oshi no Ko Episode 3 Recap and Episode 4 Spoilers

Aqua has already found a sufficient source to test Masaya Kaburagi’s DNA to see if he’s a match. At the end of Episode 3 he decides, while he’s there, to end his time on the show with a bang, and in Episode 4, he will deliver. But it won’t necessarily be solely to steal the show — in fact, a lot of his performance is meant to directly highlight Kana Arima, and this has a profound effect on how the actress views Aqua.

With regards to how Episode 3 handled Kana, I was pleased with how aptly it handled her position as a former child star who still wants to make it in show business. It’s clever and incisive, and even an innocuous greeting like “I haven’t seen you in so long” can cut like a knife for people whose income and pride are constantly depending on them always being seen in their latest projects. Kana is a great character, and I hope viewers get to enjoy her similarly.

“I haven’t seen you in so long!” Image: Doga Kobo

Episode 4 will also see Aqua going on the next steps in his quest, while Ruby embarks on the next steps to become a pop idol. But to revive B-Komachi, Ai’s old group, Ruby will need additional strong performers who would make strong public faces. Aqua, having just worked with Kana, throws her name into the mix.

Finally, for the Kaguya-sama fans in the audience, you might get to see a fully tangible connection between Kaguya-sama: Love Is War and Oshi no Ko with the release of Episode 4 or later. This comes in the form of Frill Shiranui, whose sister is Koromo Shiranui, essentially bringing characters from the two stories together via the family connection.

