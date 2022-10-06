All Minecraft Live 2022 Mobs: Start Time, How to Vote, and More

Minecraft Live is one of the most anticipated events for Minecraft players around the world and is a prime opportunity for players to get involved and speak about what they’d like to see added to the game. The mob vote is one of many elements of the event and is arguably one that players are most excited about, and the 2022 event has some pretty intense competition. The event will begin on October 15, but voting will go live from October 14, so it’s best to brush up on your knowledge of this year’s mobs and figure out who has your vote.

All Mobs at Minecraft Live 2022

There are three mobs players will be able to vote for during Minecraft Live, but only two have had details shared. The third ‘mystery mob’ is yet to be announced, and only a few bits of information have been released to players. All we currently know about the mob is it ‘tends to steal hats.’ So it’s impossible to draw any conclusions about what it could be. However, many players speculate that this mob could be a thief or bandit-like creature, leading to many players thinking it will be a raccoon rather than another Minecraft-exclusive creature.

Sniffler

The Sniffler was the first mob showcased for Minecraft Live and has promised players a worthy farmhand if it gets added to the game. Its unique ability and offering to the game allow it to sniff the ground and unearth seeds, which sounds like a basic skill. But the promotional video for the Sniffler hints toward a variety of new plants being added to the game, which can only be grown via Sniffler Seeds.

However, these mobs aren’t as easy to stumble across as your standard Cow or Chicken. Snifflers hatch from eggs found in Underwater Ruins, which can be collected and hatched on the surface. They are consistently referred to as ‘ancient mobs’ due to how long they’ve remained underwater, so if you’re planning to vote for these plant-loving prehistoric creatures, you best start brewing some potions of underwater breathing.

Rascal

If surface-dwelling mobs aren’t your style, and you spend a lot of your time within Minecraft exploring its mass of caverns and crevasses, then the Rascal may be more up to speed. This mine-inhabiting creature is another passive mob, so there’s no need to pack your best diamond sword if you’re going on the hunt. However, like the Sniffler, there’s a challenge when trying to find one. The Rascal mob is known to love hiding in the mines and will challenge the player to a game of hide-and-seek as soon as you find one. So if you didn’t already, stay alert at all times if this mob makes it into the game.

But much like the Sniffler, this mob comes with rewards for the eager player. If you locate the Rascal three times during the game of hide-and-seek, there’s a heavy implication that you will receive a tool to use on your mining journey. In the promotional video, the players are given an enchanted pickaxe, so there is a high payoff for any devoted player.

How to Vote

On October 14, a specific Server for Minecraft Live will be available for Bedrock Version players to join to cast their vote ⁠ — one day before the Minecraft Live event. However, if you don’t have the Bedrock version, you will still be able to have your say either through the Minecraft Launcher or the official Minecraft Website. The Minecraft Live mob vote gets as many players involved as possible, and almost anyone with a Microsoft account can join. So make sure you don’t miss out on having your say.

Minecraft is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch.