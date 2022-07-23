Fortnite: Is the Sapphire Hagiri Quest Pack Worth It?

There is a new Quest Pack in Fortnite called Sapphire Hagiri and it is worth checking out. Though the Sapphire Hagiri Quest Pack isn’t available just yet, now is a perfect time to know exactly what you are getting and determine if it is worth it for you. Let’s dive right into the Sapphire Hagiri Quest Pack in Fortnite.

Fortnite Sapphire Hagiri Release Date and Cost

Before jumping right into what the Quest Pack will get you and the quests needed to get it all, let’s go over when Sapphire Hagiri is available and what it costs. The Sapphire becomes available to purchase on July 25th, 2022, and becomes unavailable on September 6th, 2022. The Sapphire Hagiri Quest Pack unfortunately cannot be purchased with V-Bucks and will instead cost $11.99 USD. It can be purchased on the Epic Games Store or in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Fortnite Sapphire Hagiri Features

The Sapphire Hagiri Quest Pack in Fortnite features the following items:

Slayer Charolette Outfit with Two Styles

Sapphire Serpent Back Bling

Fortified Demon Slayer Pickaxe

Swift Sai Pickaxe

Twisted Serpent Wrap

The Sapphire Hagiri Quest Pack in Fortnite also includes up to 1,500 V-Bucks, which comes out to about $10.00 USD. Since Quest Packs don’t ever get re-released in Fortnite, these items will be very rare, especially once they become unavailable after September 6th.

As of right now, we are unsure of the quests required to earn all 1,500 V-Bucks and unlock everything in the Sapphire Hagiri Quest Pack. We will keep you updated once we know.

Is the Sapphire Hagiri Quest Skin Worth It?

For the price and everything that is included, we think that the Sapphire Hagiri Quest Pack is definitely worth it. If you are looking to get V-Bucks, you might as well buy this Quest Pack because you’ll get an equivalent amount of V-Bucks back for paying $11.99 USD plus a lot of really great cosmetics.

