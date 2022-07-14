How to sign up for World of Warcraft Dragonflight Alpha

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the newest expansion to one of the most popular MMORPGs around and the Alpha has just begun. An Alpha is much like a Beta, but it is even earlier, so if you’re lucky, you can participate in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Alpha or Beta. Here is how to sign up for the Alpha or Beta of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

How to Sign Up for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

If you’ve watched the cinematic trailer, then you’re more than stoked to get your hands on the new World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Alpha. The new expansion will feature a lot of new content. There will be a new race, a new class, a new continent called Dragon Isles that has five zones, new dungeons, a new raid, the ability to ride dragons, and a level increase to 70.

The steps to signing up for the Alpha or Beta of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight are easy. You must have an active World of Warcraft subscription to join. After signing into Battle.net, follow these steps:

Go to the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight website. Click on “Beta Opt-in.” A message from Blizzard will appear saying “Thanks for signing up.”

And just like that, you are now signed up to play the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Alpha or Beta. All you need to do now is wait for more news about when the Alpha or Beta officially starts. You will receive that through an email or through a notification in your Battle.net account.

To get the latest news on when the Alpha or Beta begins, stay tuned on our World of Warcraft: Dragonflight page. In the meantime, you can see if World of Warcraft has plans to come to Game Pass and brush up on any patch notes you missed.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight does not have an official release date.