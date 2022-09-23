Is Slime Rancher 2 Coming to PS4 and PS5?

If you’re looking to take part in the therapeutic world of Slime Rancher 2, you’ll be happy to know that it’s available now, boasting many improvements over the previous entry. One of the most noticeable things is the improvements in graphical fidelity, rendering the Slimes and the new world you’re exploring in beautiful detail.

While the original Slime Rancher was available on just about everything under the sun, you may be wondering if you’re able to find Slime Rancher 2 on your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4. Let’s dive right into the details, and find out if this game is available on your favorite Sony console!

Is Slime Rancher 2 On PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5?

Currently, Slime Rancher 2 is not available on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. However, there is a bit of hope for those that are looking to partake in a bit of ranching of their own. While the game is currently only available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, it is a Timed Exclusive, meaning that after some time, you’ll be able to find this on other platforms.

While this may be great news for owners of the PlayStation 5, it may not be as great for those with a previous-generation system, as this appears to be a current-generation-only title. This may also be bad news for those waiting to see if the game is going to come to the Nintendo Switch in the future, as the graphical improvements have been quite noticeable from the get-go.

With the game being in Early Access, there is still a chance that we could see them on last-gen consoles as well, but it seems like the major focus is on the current gen, so after the timed exclusivity period of this game, there’s a perfect chance that you’ll be able to start ranching on your PlayStation 5 in the future.

With the team adding in new features and gameplay elements, there is also a chance that we could see multiplayer in Slime Rancher 2 sometime in the future, with a possibility of Cross-Platform if it does make its way to another family of consoles. While already a terrific game, we can only hope that other players can experience it in its full glory, as well.