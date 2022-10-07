Junker Queen’s Overwatch 2 Skins Are Incredibly Disappointing

If players are looking for renovated fashion or different designs to come with the default skins of the Junker Queen in Overwatch 2, they might find themselves underwhelmed. Junker Queen, one of the newly released heroes for the recently launched Blizzard hero shooter sequel is a welcomed addition to the series that is known for its abundance of Damage heroes, contributing to the increase of hero selection for the tank role that has now been cut down to a singular slot in the now 5v5 game.

The Junker Queen has made her way out of Overwatch 2 Beta relatively unscathed despite the nerfs that went her way, helped by a character kit that packs a diverse set of tools that plays into the idea of being a diver that could charge into enemy lines. Suffice it to say, the way that she is ruggedly garbed matches the design and background of the character, who’s held her reign in the wastelands, rugged.

Players, however, do take issue with the lack of innovation or creativity that has gone into exploring the thematics of the character further, as the premium skin that she has thus far, especially legendaries, has proven to be largely reskinned. On the Overwatch 2 subreddit, people gathered in critiquing the lack of effort that has gone into Junker Queen’s skins. Comments on the matter generally discuss the disparity between the price of these skins as opposed to their design cost, which as a legendary can prove expensive, and lacking the details to differentiate them from Epic Skins.

It’s difficult not to see where players are coming from as both Circuit Breaker and Wastelander resemble the original default costume quite heavily, only switching certain armor pieces and being painted a different color. When compared to some of the efforts that have gone into older legendary skins from Overwatch 2 that launched with each hero, it doesn’t paint a favorable picture as to the amount of effort that has gone into Junker Queen and the developer’s intent at giving her the design diversity that comes from spending a premium on legendary skins.

Arguably, this critique comes as more damning when combined with the rewards of the Season 1 Battle Pass, which gave both Sojourn and Kiriko legendary skins but instead saddled Junker Queen with the short end of the straw, where she only gets an epic-tiered skin instead.

