Modern Warfare 2: Insanely Windy Clothing Animations Need Some Serious Tuning

If you’re playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in its open beta, or have been watching the players who have, you might notice some fantastic changes to the game, with plenty of attention to detail. Some might argue, too much attention to detail in some aspects. While it’s nice to have features like tactical diving and climbing on ledges, however helpful they are or aren’t, some features are arguably overdone to the point of hurting the immersion. This is of course a reference to the Windy Clothing Animations in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which arguably could use some adjustments.

Modern Warfare 2’s Insanely Windy Clothing Animations Need Some Serious Tuning

It’s one thing to have a game demonstrate realism and how powerful its engine is for immersion, but the windy effects in Modern Warfare 2 reach comical levels. While it makes sense to have your combat fatigues billow under the wind or flap around while a helicopter is overhead, the game has instances for certain operators like Kleo, Gus, or Horangi. It isn’t going to hurt your gameplay per se every time, but it is rather distracting when you rush indoors, only to have a second or two of your clothes continuing to rustle. People are starting to notice and crack their jokes on the matter, too.

The most distracting instances of this windy clothing animation in Modern Warfare 2 are in Third-Person Moshpit mode, where you have a full view of your character model. This gives you front-row seats to your operator, flapping in the wind even as soon as you begin walking, almost as if you’re in a wind tunnel or about to go sky-diving, even when indoors. This is the main mode where it could reasonably kill immersion, as it’s so aggressive you can’t help but fix your eyes on the sight of the distracting levels of motion blur surrounding your operator. It’s hilarious, in a way, but unintentionally so. This would be a great feature to address before Modern Warfare 2 releases.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.