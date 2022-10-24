November Leaked Prime Gaming Free Games Include Fallout New Vegas and More

Prime Gaming offers Amazon Prime members free games to download and exclusive in-game content for some of today’s most popular games. A leak by Dealabs poster Billbil-kunfree shows us that games provided by Prime Gaming in November will include Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition and six other fantastic games. November’s free games will start going live on November 1, so prepare yourself to be lost in the glitz, glam, and radiation of the Mojave Desert, where New Vegas is set. In addition, there will be a few horror games you can play if you have that post-Halloween sadness.
Prime Gaming Free Games in November
The following seven games will be free as part of your Prime Gaming subscription.
Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition
Fallout: New Vegas is the best entry in the series, and we are the most excited to see this game hit Prime Gaming. We are even more excited that it is the Ultimate Edition which includes the base game plus all DLC and content packs:
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Dead Money
- Honesty Hearts
- Old World Blues
- Lonesome Road
- Gun Runners’ Arsenal
- Courier’s Stash
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
WRC 9 is the most in-depth off-road simulation available on the market. WRC 9 brings improved physics, and game changes make it the most immersive entry to date.
Last Day of June
Last Day of June is an award-winning interactive experience based on Steven Wilson’s song Drive Home.
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Relive the classic 1989 point-and-click adventure based on the film of the same name.
Etherborn
Etherborn is a puzzle platformer that focuses primarily on gravity-shifting structures.
Whispering Willows
Whispering Willows is a 2D horror game with a fantastic story filled with twists and betrayals.
Facility 47
Facility 47 is a hidden object and puzzle-solving game set in a remote research facility in the Antarctic.
Prime Gaming Free Games in October
Can’t wait until November, 1st? You have until Halloween to claim October’s free games:
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Fallout 76
- Total War: WARHAMMER II
- Hero’s Hour
- Loom
- Glass Masquerade: Origins
- Horace
How Do I Subscribe to Prime Gaming?
If you are already a Prime Video or Amazon Prime member, then all you have to do is link your account following these instructions:
- Navigate to the Your Twitch Accounts page
- Click the Connect a Twitch Account button
- Sign in with your Twitch account
Otherwise, you can sign-up for Prime, which includes Prime Gaming at no additional cost:
- Go to the Prime Gaming website
- Click the Try Prime button
- Confirm your location
- Click the Continue button
- Create or sign in to an Amazon account
- Complete the Membership sign-up
- Follow the Account Linking process
That’s it! Either process is extremely quick and easy, so you will be rolling in the free games and content in no time.
- This article was updated on October 24th, 2022