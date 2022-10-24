November Leaked Prime Gaming Free Games Include Fallout New Vegas and More

Prime Gaming offers Amazon Prime members free games to download and exclusive in-game content for some of today’s most popular games. A leak by Dealabs poster Billbil-kunfree shows us that games provided by Prime Gaming in November will include Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition and six other fantastic games. November’s free games will start going live on November 1, so prepare yourself to be lost in the glitz, glam, and radiation of the Mojave Desert, where New Vegas is set. In addition, there will be a few horror games you can play if you have that post-Halloween sadness.

Prime Gaming Free Games in November

The following seven games will be free as part of your Prime Gaming subscription.

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition

Fallout: New Vegas is the best entry in the series, and we are the most excited to see this game hit Prime Gaming. We are even more excited that it is the Ultimate Edition which includes the base game plus all DLC and content packs:

Fallout: New Vegas

Dead Money

Honesty Hearts

Old World Blues

Lonesome Road

Gun Runners’ Arsenal

Courier’s Stash

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 9 is the most in-depth off-road simulation available on the market. WRC 9 brings improved physics, and game changes make it the most immersive entry to date.

Last Day of June

Last Day of June is an award-winning interactive experience based on Steven Wilson’s song Drive Home.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Relive the classic 1989 point-and-click adventure based on the film of the same name.

Etherborn

Etherborn is a puzzle platformer that focuses primarily on gravity-shifting structures.

Whispering Willows

Whispering Willows is a 2D horror game with a fantastic story filled with twists and betrayals.

Facility 47

Facility 47 is a hidden object and puzzle-solving game set in a remote research facility in the Antarctic.

Prime Gaming Free Games in October

Can’t wait until November, 1st? You have until Halloween to claim October’s free games:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Fallout 76

Total War: WARHAMMER II

Hero’s Hour

Loom

Glass Masquerade: Origins

Horace

How Do I Subscribe to Prime Gaming?

If you are already a Prime Video or Amazon Prime member, then all you have to do is link your account following these instructions:

Navigate to the Your Twitch Accounts page Click the Connect a Twitch Account button Sign in with your Twitch account

Otherwise, you can sign-up for Prime, which includes Prime Gaming at no additional cost:

Go to the Prime Gaming website Click the Try Prime button Confirm your location Click the Continue button Create or sign in to an Amazon account Complete the Membership sign-up Follow the Account Linking process

That’s it! Either process is extremely quick and easy, so you will be rolling in the free games and content in no time.

- This article was updated on October 24th, 2022