PSA: You Can Still Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2, Here’s How

If you’re looking to do the work, you’ll be able to slide cancel once more in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Infinity Ward has removed slide canceling from Modern Warfare 2 in an attempt to even the playing field, but as always, the community has found a way to perform the maneuver in the sequel despite the developer’s efforts. After turning off a few different settings and doing a few gymnastics on your keyboard or controller, you’ll be able to utilize this excellent tactic to get the jump on your enemies once more.

Popular streamer Shotzzy has found a way to break the movement during the beta period of the game. He’s found a fairly easy way to bring this movement type back, and all it requires is a few setting swaps in the main menu, as well as a bit of practice so you can start slide canceling once more.

As he shows in the video above, you’re going to need to make your way into Settings and make your way down to the Gameplay segment where you’ll find the option to swap Weapon Mount Activation to ADS. After you’ve done this, you’ll want to head to Advanced, move to the Movement Behaviors, and turn Grounded Mantle, Automatic Airborne Mantle, and Automatic Ground Mantle to OFF.

Once you have done this, you’ll want to practice this specific movement setup, where you’ll Sprint, Slide, Aim Down Sights, and Jump, which will bring your character to a halt, and give you the chance to stop your enemy in their tracks. This is very similar to how slide canceling was performed in Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone, just with some extra steps. You’ll also be able to do this if you are holding onto your Sidearm, but you’ll want to swap your weapon while you begin the process of sliding to make this more effective.

While this method will require a bit of practice before you’re able to pull it off correctly, the advantages that you’ll be giving yourself are going to be well worth your time and effort. Make sure that you’re keeping up with our Modern Warfare II Guides, so you’ll know the best tactical equipment to suit up with, how to unlock excellent guns, like the Lachmann Sub, and the best controller settings so you’ll be able to dominate in your next game!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.