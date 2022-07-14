PUBG: When is the Deston Release Date and Time?

There is a brand new map in PUBG called Deston that everyone is talking about and hyped about. It is humongous, has new gadgets and features, and… comes out when, exactly? If you’re confused about why you can’t play Deston on PUBG yet, we’ve got the answer for you. Here is the release date and time for Deston on PUBG.

Deston Release Date and Time in PUBG

If you’ve launched into PUBG expecting to find Deston only to be left confused as to why it isn’t there, don’t be alarmed. Deston has been released, but only for the PC so far. For some reason, the release date and time for Deston are different for PC and consoles. We aren’t sure why this is, but we don’t make the rules.

If you are on a PC, you can launch into PUBG and enjoy Deston right now. Deston launched on PC on July 13, 2022, at 0 AM PDT for PC. For console players, you have to be a bit more patient. Deston will launch on consoles on July 21, 2022, at 0 AM PDT. That is the reason that you can’t access Deston just yet if you are playing PUBG on a console.

Now that you know when PUBG releases Deston, you might want to check out everything that is coming to PUBG with the map. If you are on console, you’ll have to wait until next Thursday to enjoy Deston, so you might as well read up on everything that Deston brings to the table.

Over on our PUBG page, we’ve covered the new weapons and features that are exclusive to Deston, the Special Drops challenges and rewards, and more. If you want to master Deston, Attack of the Fanboy is your one-stop shop.

PUBG is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.