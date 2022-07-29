How To Get New Digimon in Digimon Survive

If you’re a fan of Digimon, you’ll be pleased to hear that Digimon: Survive has finally arrived after 4 years of intense wait. Starting off your journey in a new world, you’ll learn more about your digital friends, what makes them tick, and how they’re ready to give everything they can to help you live in this new world you’ve found yourself in.

While most of this title is told in the style of a Visual Novel, you’ll also find some Tactics-style elements, where you will need to use your Digimon to battle against other creatures you come across in the world. Thankfully, if you’re a lover, not a fighter, you can also recruit new Digimon to join your team. This is how you can make that happen!

How To Recruit New Digimon Onto Your Team

As you come across new and more powerful monsters in this world, you’ll be able to battle them to level up your current characters. However, if you’ve come across a specific monster that you would love to have on your team, you’ll also be able to try to convince them to join up on your squad. When you enter into a battle, you’ll have the option to Talk, which will let you either speak to a human that is part of your party for a stat boost, or one of your foes to try to convince them to join your team.

If you choose to talk to your foe, you’ll need to do your best to convince them that you and they are one and the same. You’ll be asked three multiple choice answers, and depending on their personality, you’ll need to choose the best answer that would suit them. Some Digimon are more passive, and just want to relax the day away, so you’ll want to make them feel comfortable with their choice. However, other Digimon may want to watch the world burn, and even if you disagree with it on a moral level, you’ll have to tell them what they want to hear.

If you have successfully convinced them that you are not there to harm them, you’ll have one of two different choices, convince them to join you, or ask them for items. You can recruit as many of the same monsters as you want, so if you want to have a whole team of Betamon, you can make it happen. You’ll be able to do this in Free Battles, as well as in Story Mission, so you’ll always have a chance to add a new monster to your team.

Digimon: Survive is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

