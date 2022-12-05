All Armarouge Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, weaknesses are fundamental as they can give you a considerable advantage in a battle that can help your party survive longer and defeat Pokemon faster. Amarouge can be challenging if you are not familiar with its weaknesses. This Fire/Psychic type Pokemon is one of the hardest in the game, so it is wise to know what to do and what not to do when in battle. This guide will provide you with Amarouge weaknesses and their location so you can hunt one down for your Pokedex.

Armarouge Weakness and Counters

Armarouge, one of the best psychic and fire type Pokemon, is weak mainly to water. That said, there are additional weaknesses that you can use against this Pokemon outside of water type. These include:

Water

Ground

Rock

Ghost

Dark

Using any of the above types will make the battle easier for your Pokemon. A great Pokemon that can counter Armarouge easily is Tyranitar. This Pokemon is excellent in defending against Armarouge’s fire-type moves and is immune to Psychic-type altogether. To find Tyranitar, you will need to evolve Larvitar.

Houndoom is also another Pokemon that Armarouge will have trouble defeating. This is because Houndoom is immune to Armarouge STAB attacks by using the Flash Fire ability.

Armarouge Resists and Immunity

Armarouge can absorb a whole bunch of attacks. These are attacks that you should avoid when you battle Armarouge:

Fire

Grass

Ice

Fighting

Psychic

Steel

Fairy

Armarouge isn’t immune to any attacks.

Armarouge Location

Unfortunately, Armarouge can only be obtained from evolution. This means you won’t come across any Armarouge in the Paldea Region and need to find a Charcadet instead that will eventually evolve to Armarouge once you use Auspicious Armor.

Remember that Armarouge is a Scarlet-exclusive Pokemon, and players currently playing Violet can obtain it via the trading system. All you need to do is connect with someone who is a Scarlet player and has evolved Charcadet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022