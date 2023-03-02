All Astronomy Table Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

If you are one of those players who love to see everything Hogwarts Legacy has to offer, you will want to hunt down all fourteen Astronomy Tables in the open world. While locating all fourteen can be time-consuming, this guide aims to make that trip more manageable by providing pictures and the exact location of all Astronomy tables. Make sure you have the best spells and numerous spell sets at your disposal, as you will likely have to go through some Dark Wizard fights along the way.
All Fourteen Astronomy Table Locations in Hogwarts Legacy
This guide will break down each Astronomy table by its specific region, considering some have more than one. When you find these tables, you need to go up to them and press the corresponding button to activate them. To complete the objective of each table, use the telescope to align the stars by rotating left to right. Be patient, and you should hear a sound effect once appropriately done.
North Ford Bog
Found at the base of the tall tower in the North Ford Bog region. Three surrounding Floo Flames bring you near the correct area, making traveling here easy.
Forbidden Forest
You will find an Astronomy Table in the southeast part of the Forbidden Forest.
Hogsmeade Valley
There is one Astronomy Table in the Hogsmeade Valley region. For reference point, it is just south of Upper Hogsfield.
South Hogwarts Region – #1
There are two Astronomy Tables located in the South Hogwarts Region. One can be found north of the Quidditch arena near the Hogwarts school.
South Hogwarts Region – #2
The second AstronomyTable can be found inside the Bell Tower Wing.
Hogwarts Valley – #1
Two more Astronomy Tables can be found within the Hogwarts Valley region. The first one is located east of Keenbridge and south of the Inferi Lair.
Hogwarts Valley – #2
The second Astronomy Table can be found in Brocburrow overlooking a cliff.
Feldcroft Region – #1
Two more Astronomy Tables are located in the Feldcroft Region. Head to the North Feldcroft Floo Flame and head southeast to find the first Astronomy Table.
Feldcroft Region – #2
The second AstronomyTable is on top of a hill near some trees just north of the South Feldcroft Floo Flame.
Poldsear Coast
Located in the southernmost of the Poldsear Coast, you will find an Astronomy Table just north of the Marunweem Ruins Floo Flame.
Marunweem Lake
Found on the eastern side of the Marunweem Lake region near the mountainside, you will find an Astronomy Table. Directly south of the Coastal Mine, Floo Flame will get you there quickly.
Manor Cape
Located south within the Manor Cape, you will find some ruins containing the Astronomy Table. You might have to fight some wizards before reaching it.
Clagmar Coast
In the Clagmar Coast region, players can find an Astronomy Table northeast of the South Clagmar Coast Floo Flame. The table is on the southern side of the area.
Cragcroftshire
Found south of Cragcroft is the last Astronomy Table. Use Cragcroft Floo Flame, go straight south, and you will find this table.
- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023