If you want to explore every nook and cranny in Lakeshore City and complete every single activity on the map, it’ll definitely take some time. Ranging from the drift events, speed traps, and collectibles, you’re going to need a good set of wheels and some guidance. Here are all the billboard locations in Need for Speed Unbound.

All Billboard Locations in Need for Speed Unbound

There are a total of 80 billboards you have to break into in this giant city. Some will be easily visible while others are more hidden. You’ll earn a new reward at 5, 10, 15, 25, 35, 45, 60, and 80 broken billboards. At 80, you will receive the Ford Focus RS ‘16 that will be instantly available to you both in story mode and online.

Screenshots will be provided and sectioned off based on regions of the map. Since the map is way too big to fit into one screen, the billboard collectibles are based on the northwest part of the map, the southwest part, northeast, southeast, and the eastern downtown section of the map.

You do not have to reach the end of the game with the fastest car to collect all of these. As long as you get a car that can reliably go up to 150 MPH, you can hit a majority, if not all the billboards. It’s all a matter of being able to locate the ramp that leads you straight to these and not crashing your car to the point where it gets totaled.

You can break the billboards in either single-player or while freely roaming online. It’s probably best to do this online as the money you get will go toward that aspect of the game. You also don’t have to worry about cops as they aren’t in the multiplayer yet.

If keeping track of the billboards becomes tough to do, hover over those that you already completed. In the map menu, hovering over a completed activity or collectible will show you how many more remain in that district. Since the map can get cluttered, this will be extremely useful.

Need for Speed Unbound is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 26th, 2022