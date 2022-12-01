NFS Unbound Multiplayer Guide: How to Invite and Play With Friends

Need for Speed Unbound has a very interesting multiplayer element to it. You can easily join your friends and zoom around the streets of Lakeshore City in style.

However, if you cannot invite your friends, there’s no chance that you’ll be able to play with them or race against them to begin with. So here’s a quick guide on how to add your friends to the game and then race against them.

How to Race Against Your Friends in Need For Speed Unbound Multiplayer?

Before you can race against your friends in the Need for Speed Unbound Multiplayer mode, you will have to add them to your friendlist first. To do that, here’s what you need to do:

Make your way to the lobby.

Once at the lobby, head over to the player search area.

In the dialogue box that opens, enter your friends’ EA ID.

Once you’ve located your friend, click on their profile and then send them a friend request.

Once they’ve accepted your request, you will be able to race against them in the Need for Speed Unbound multiplayer mode.

When both of you are online, all you need to do is invite them over and then the two of you can get to racing on the streets of Lakeshore City together.

Does Unbound Support Cross-Play?

Like most modern-day titles, the Need for Speed Unbound Multiplayer mode supports cross-play across all major platforms as mentioned on one of their official help pages. While we do not recommend it, you can also turn off cross-play if you find it to be a hindrance to your gaming experience.

If you do turn off cross-play, you will only be able to play against individuals who are on a similar platform as you are. This, in our opinion, might hamper your gameplay experience. To turn off cross-play, here’s what you need to do:

Under the main menu, click on Settings and Accesibility.

From there make your way to the Game tab.

There you will come across the option that will allow you to toggle Cross-Play on or off.

This is all we have for you with respect to the Multiplayer mode in this title. It’s a brand new game and it has a lot of peppy numbers and modern-day hits for you to groove along with. If you don’t have a car, you won’t be able to race, so here’s how you can buy cars in the game. And here’s a quick guide on how to make money in the game.

Need For Speed Unbound is available right now for all Palace Edition owners, and will release globally on December 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022