How to Make Money Fast in Need for Speed Unbound

Money talks in games like Need for Speed Unbound. If you don’t have money, you won’t be able to upgrade your car. If you can’t upgrade your car, you won’t be able to win races. And if you don’t win races, you aren’t making any money! It’s a vicious cycle.

Truth be told, there is no easy way to make money in Need for Speed Unbound. You will have to put in some elbow grease. So here are all the guaranteed ways in which you can make money in the game quickly.

Need for Speed Unbound Money Farm

Technically, there’s no specific ways to farm money in the game just yet. There is a money glitch that you can exploit but the problem with glitches is that it doesn’t work well for everyone. And secondly, it’s a glitch so it’s not going to stay here permanently. We’ve detailed how the glitch works here, so check it out if you’re feeling lucky!

Other than that glitch, here are some ways to make money in Need for Speed Unbound:

Win Races: This is an absolute no-brainer. You make bank whenever you win races. And higher the difficulty, the more bank you make. In some cases, the buy-in price might be a bit too high. But if you’re confident enough, you can smoke the others and drive past that finish line with some really heavy pockets. Completing collectibles: Collectibles have always been an important aspect in each and every Need for Speed title. Some collectibles like billboards, are one-time events, while speed traps and speed runs reward you with money based upon the number of stars you collect. If you’re aiming for higher stars, make sure you upgrade your ride. Side Bets: As the name suggests, side bets are a wonderful way to make some additional cash on the side. This feature was last seen during Need for Speed Payback and has made a glorious return to Need for Speed Unbound. Although the payout isn’t much, it doesn’t really hurt to make an additional stack of cash at the end of every race.

These are all the ways in which you can get your hands on some money in Need for Speed Unbound. More often than not, you will also find cops on your tail, so be sure to evade the pursuit as quickly as you can to get an additional cash boost. When you start the game, you’ll be given the option to pick one of three starter cars. Here’s a list of all the songs in the game.

Need For Speed Unbound is available right now for all Palace Edition owners, and will release globally on December 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022