How to Upgrade Car Performance In Need For Speed Unbound?

Players looking to pimp their ride out to the max in Need for Speed Unbound may be wondering, why can’t I upgrade the performance of my car”? When first starting the story mode, players are treated to a choice between three different vehicles, but they can only be customized externally. Why is this?

Well, the option to start tuning a player’s car to perfection is locked behind a particular portion of the story mode, but how far will players need to progress before being able to unlock this option? Let’s dive right into the driver’s seat, and take you for a ride you won’t soon forget.

When Can Players Tune Their Car In Need For Speed Unbound?

After zooming through the picturesque land of Lakeshore while learning about your old friends Rydell and Yaz, players will soon find that things are nothing as they seemed. Without breaking the immersion of the story, there is a reason why players cannot upgrade the first car that they receive, beyond the standard cosmetics upgrades.

However, once players have unlocked the ability to purchase new cars, they’ll finally be able to upgrade the performance to what they need. Gone are the days of the 80hp Volkswagen Beetle, and now are the times of the absolute monster that it has always deserved to be. Alongside the extensive cosmetic upgrades that bring the feeling of the Underground series back to the forefront, being able to tinker with the engine extensively will allow gamers to create the perfect ride for any occasion.

If players are looking to take advantage of Side Bets, making sure their car not only looks the part but also can stand with the big dogs is a massive part of what makes this title shine. With a large number of cars to choose from, as well as a massive number of brands to deck your avatar with, players will need to ensure that they are winning races to deck themselves out in the newest styles and rides.

Need For Speed Unbound is available now for Palace Edition owners, and will release for everyone on December 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022