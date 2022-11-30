NFS Unbound Solo Money Glitch: Earn Unlimited Money in Need for Speed Unbound

Players jumping into the world of Need For Speed Unbound are in for a treat, as the racing feels better than ever and the vibes are immaculate. However, if gamers are hoping to purchase their dream car and make it an absolute beast on the streets, they’re going to need money and lots of it.

It would be an absolute shame if there was a way to ensure that players can keep racing, even if their Heat Levels are at an all-time high. Thankfully, there is an exploit that players can take advantage of, allowing them to keep racing until the night is through. Follow along as we learn how to shake the Lakeshore PD, and earn as much cash as we need in a day.

How To Shake Lakeshore Police And Earn Money In Need For Speed Unbound

Players in the middle of a Police Chase will want to remember the spot listed above, as it is going to be a safe haven for all gamers. No matter your Heat Level, be it 1 up to 5, utilizing this particular spot will allow players to cheese the police that are chasing after them.

After keeping the police on their tails, parking underneath this particular bridge near this location will cause the police to call off their search, or drive into the river nearby. This will allow players to knock off any police search completely, and keep on racing throughout the day or night. This is great, especially if they are comfortable with their driving skills and aren’t afraid to test their luck a bit.

As players continue to race the same day over and over again, they’ll be able to rack up massive amounts of cash, so no vehicle is out of range, and no performance upgrade is unobtainable. Alongside taking advantage of Side Bets, players will soon be the richest racer in Lakeshore and will without a doubt make all of their friends jealous of their rides.

Need For Speed Unbound is available now for Palace Edition owners, and will release for everyone on December 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022