Which Starter Car Should You Pick In Need For Speed Unbound?

When players boot up Need For Speed Unbound for the first time, they’ll have a very difficult choice to pick at the start of the game. Gamers will be given the choice of three different vehicles, ranging in style and substance. Trying to figure out the best of the bunch is just the tip of the iceberg. Soon, players will be raking in more than enough money to buy anything they want.

The choice may seem obvious at first, but after giving it some careful and considerate thought, players may find themselves leaning in a new direction. Which is going to be the best car to start with as they begin the journey through the dark and dank streets of Lakeshore? Find out what options there are, and which is the overall best choice to start the Story Mode off with!

Which Car Should You Choose At The Start Of Need For Speed Unbound?

The variety of vehicles at the beginning of this game couldn’t be any more different and can lead to a difficult choice to make. While it may seem that gamers may instantly flock to the elephant in the room, the Lamborghini may not be the ultimate choice overall. Let’s find out the stats for all of the vehicles on display, and find out if any may be better than the others!

Lamborghini Countach

Boasting the sharpest looks of the group, the Lamborghini Countach may be the dream car of many playing this game. However, with its less-than-ideal Off-Road stat, players may find themselves in a bit of a predicament if they somehow fly off of the track compared to the other options on this list. However, with the fasted 0-60 Speed of the starting group, players aiming for speed and acceleration will want to choose this vehicle over anything else.

Dodge Charger

A great all-around vehicle, while it may be the slowest of the group, it offers an excellent 0-60 speed once more. As the only American-made car on the starting grid, some players are bound to flock to this one right off the bat. However, for gamers looking for something that runs great on road and off, the Dodge Charger will be a great pick for their first car.

Nissan Silvia

While it may have the lowest acceleration, its overall top speed is quite incredible and can change the outcome of a race in a matter of moments. Alongside its frightening speed, it’s split down the middle in regards to its traction, making this a great vehicle for those that happen to have a particular need for speed. This may be our personal choice, but there is no perfect selection, as every racer is different.

Even if players feel like they have picked the wrong car at the start of the game, it will only be a short while before they can purchase a new vehicle of their choice. If we can offer one bit of advice, don’t get too attached to this vehicle that you choose, as you may find its performance underwhelming once you can get your vehicle.

Need For Speed Unbound is available now for Palace Edition owners, and will release for everyone on December 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022