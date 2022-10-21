All Characters and Voice Actors in Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 sees the return of practically every fan-favorite character from the franchise while bringing in some new faces. Though it isn’t an official MW2 achievement to know this, you’ll be glad to know that many of the original voice actors are back to reprise their roles while some new voices are taking center stage. Here are all of the characters and their voice actors in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

All Characters and Voice Actors in Modern Warfare 2

As you’ll encounter by playing through the missions in the campaign on one of the many difficult options, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is stacked with great voice actors. Barry Sloane is back to voice Captain Price, because honestly, it wouldn’t be Call of Duty without him. Alain Mesa voices a new character named Alejandro Vargas, but you might recognize the voice as Victor Garcia Hernandez in Forza Horizon 5.

Here are all of the characters and voice actors in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2:

Glenn Moreshower – General Shepard

Barry Sloane – Captain John Price

Samuel Roukin – Simon “Ghost” Riley

Neil Ellice – John “Soap” MacTavish

Elliot Knight – Kyle “Gaz” Garrick

Warren Kole – Shepard

Alain Mesa – Colonel Alejandro Vargas

Ramon Fernandez – Diego Salgado

Claudia Doumit – Farah Karim

Ibrahim Renno – Major Hassan Zyani

Rya Kihlstedt – Kate Laswell

Stefan Kapicic – Nikolai

Ace Marrero – Nunez

Warren Kole – Philip Graves

Bayardo De Murguia – Rodolfo Parra

Mari Elisa Camargo – Valeria Garza

Unfortunately, Ghost, one of the most beloved Modern Warfare characters, is voiced by Samuel Roukin and not Craig Fairbrass, who voice Ghost in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. We know Samuel Roukin will do a great job. And, we don’t need to worry because Neil Ellice is back to voice Soap and Glenn Moreshower, who voiced the U.S. Command agency called Overlord, is voicing General Shepard in the new Modern Warfare 2.

All of these voice actors’ performances are meaningful, well done, and engaging. The campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a real treat thanks to these talented voice actors.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set for release on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.