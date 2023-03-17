All Concoctions and Ingredients in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Image: Nintendo

As players traverse the mysterious world of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, they’ll come across some interesting ingredients. These ingredients can be used to craft concoctions, powerful items that can assist players during battles. At first, it isn’t possible to make every single one of these items. After finding all concoctions in the wild, though, players will be able to see the ingredients they need to make them in Bayonetta Origins.

All Concoctions and What Ingredients You’ll Need to Make Them in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

The ingredients on Bayonetta Origins consist of the yellow Baked Gecko, the red Unicorn Horn, and the green Mandragora Root. Each of these ingredients can be found by scouring through bushes, breaking decorations, or defeating certain enemies. You’ll also be able to find concoctions this way, though they’re pretty rare in comparison. After finding each of the concoctions, you’ll be able to craft them when resting at an Arcane Lantern.

The four concoctions of Bayonetta Origins are:

Healing Tonic — Restores Cereza’s health. Can be crafted with 5 Mandragora Root, 15 Baked Gecko, and 10 Unicorn Horn .

— Restores Cereza’s health. Can be crafted with . Umbran Syrup — Makes Cereza invincible and shortens the cooldown on her Umbran Arts. Can be crafted with 30 Mandragora Root, 10 Baked Gecko, and 10 Unicorn Horn .

— Makes Cereza invincible and shortens the cooldown on her Umbran Arts. Can be crafted with . Demonic Mist — Gives Cheshire unlimited magic energy, letting him use certain skills and elemental powers for as long as the item lasts. Requires 15 Mandragora Root, 10 Baked Gecko, and 35 Unicorn Horn .

— Gives Cheshire unlimited magic energy, letting him use certain skills and elemental powers for as long as the item lasts. Requires . Blast Cocktail — Creates an explosion around Cereza, stunning enemies near her. Requires 10 Mandragora Root and 30 Baked Gecko. Interestingly, Unicorn Horn is not necessary to craft this item.

As you progress through the game, you’ll be able to unlock more abilities for Cereza related to creating these concoctions. If you find yourself constantly using these items in battle, you might want to get the skill that increases how many of them you can carry at once on top of other useful abilities. Just be sure to keep a few in your hands at all times, because you never know when you might need them!

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023