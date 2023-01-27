All Dead Space Remake Graphics Modes Explained

A common practice seen in video games today is graphic options, and the Dead Space Remake is no different. With the PC requirements aside, people playing the Dead Space Remake on consoles need to make a decision as to what graphics mode they will enjoy the game in. After selecting your difficulty, here are the two graphics modes available in the Dead Space Remake.

Dead Space Remake Quality Graphics Mode

One of the graphics modes available in the Dead Space Remake is quality. If you choose the quality graphics mode, you will get 30fps at 4K resolution with ray-tracing on. If you are someone who isn’t bothered by 30fps, then this graphics mode is for you.

With the quality graphics mode, you’re prioritizing the visual quality. The sharpness of the image will be better and ray-tracing will make the lights and the liquids reflect in realistic ways. However, if you don’t have a 4K TV or monitor, this mode won’t do much for you.

Dead Space Remake Performance Graphics Mode

If you decide to pick the performance graphics mode in the Dead Space Remake, you will get 60fps at 2K resolution with no ray-tracing. Having no ray-tracing is a bummer, but having a consistent 60fps is essential to making a game look and play buttery smooth.

What is the Best Graphics Mode in the Dead Space Remake?

Now that you know what your options are for graphics on console, the choice is up to you. There is no objectively better graphics options for the Dead Space Remake, which is why the developers created two options.

If you are someone who prefers as minimal frame stutters as possible and thinks the graphical quality suffers because of low frame rates, then pick performance. If lower frame rates don’t bother you, then pick quality so you can experience the sharpest image with the splendor of ray-tracing. Either way, you’re in for a wild ride, especially because of all the new gameplay features.

Dead Space Remake is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023